Trudeau 'wants to go big,' plans sweeping social welfare reform for Canada: sources

WorldNews Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ()
Trudeau 'wants to go big,' plans sweeping social welfare reform for Canada: sourcesOTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is weighing sweeping changes to the country’s social welfare system and a series of economic measures that will align Canada with ambitious climate goals, according to people familiar with the matter. The economic recovery plan to bolster the social safety net will especially help those hurt most by the pandemic and come after Trudeau replaced a fiscally cautious finance minister. “The prime minister wants to go big,” said a government source, adding that Trudeau, 48,...
