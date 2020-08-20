Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Barack Obama gives scathing DNC speech: 'Donald Trump hasn't grown into the job because he can't'

USATODAY.com Thursday, 20 August 2020 ()
Former President Barack Obama offered some of his most pointed criticism yet of President Trump during remarks at the Democratic National Convention.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Michelle Obama leads attack on Trump at DNC

Michelle Obama leads attack on Trump at DNC 02:27

 Former First Lady Michelle Obama capped off the first night of the virtual Democratic National Convention on Monday, where a parade of high-profile speakers took President Donald Trump to task for his handling of the global health crisis and America's racial divide. Gloria Tso reports.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Barack Obama Barack Obama 44th president of the United States

Full text: Obama forcefully rebukes Trump in speech to DNC

 The former president spoke glowingly of his vice president and blasted the sitting president.
CBS News
Trump: Barack Obama a 'terrible' president [Video]

Trump: Barack Obama a 'terrible' president

US President Donald Trump has labelled former leader Barack Obama's presidency"ineffective" and "weak". The president was responding to a leaked excerptfrom Mr Obama's DNC speech, in which he is expected to say Mr Trump "won'tgrow into the job because he can't." Mr Trump said: "When I look at what wehave, and I look at how bad he was, how ineffective a president he was, soineffective, so terrible. "President Obama did not do a good job".

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:01Published

Trio of firsts to speak at third night of DNC

 Wednesday night's lineup for the 2020 Democratic National Convention will feature the United States' first Black president, Barack Obama, the country's first..
CBS News

Democratic convention: Obama to blast Trump's 'reality show'

 The former US president will say his Republican successor "hasn't grown into the job because he can't."
BBC News

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Hillary Clinton at DNC: "I wish Donald Trump had been a better president"

 2016 Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton slammed President Trump in her speech on Wednesday at the Democratic National Convention, and said that "Joe Biden and..
CBS News

Pelosi at DNC says Democrats' "guiding focus" must be "fighting for the people"

 House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Mitch McConnell and President Trump are standing in the way of "bills to protect our DREAMers, to advance LGBTQ equality, to..
CBS News

Democratic National Convention Democratic National Convention Series of presidential nominating conventions of the United States Democratic Party

Kamala Harris to accept VP nomination at DNC

 It will be a historic night for Kamala Harris and the nation as California's junior senator takes the stage at the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday to..
CBS News

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

President Trump Calls Former First Lady Michelle Obama's DNC Speech Divisive [Video]

President Trump Calls Former First Lady Michelle Obama's DNC Speech Divisive

Skyler Henry reports on first night of historic virtual Democratic National Convention (8-18-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:07Published
Donald Trump: Michelle Obama speech 'extremely divisive' [Video]

Donald Trump: Michelle Obama speech 'extremely divisive'

US president Donald Trump has criticised Michelle Obama's speech at theDemocratic convention, calling it "extremely divisive".

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:58Published
Michelle Obama's speech 'very divisive': Trump [Video]

Michelle Obama's speech 'very divisive': Trump

Following night 1 of the Democratic National Convention that saw former first lady Michelle Obama give a scathing attack against four more years of Donald Trump in office, Trump on Tuesday called the..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:55Published

Tweets about this

AkhavanKayvan

Kayvan Akhavan RT @AprilDRyan: Former HUD Secretary @JulianCastro spoke to me about expanding the #diversity in the Democratic party. “We should never con… 2 hours ago

luimbe

Luimbe RT @CNNPolitics: Julian Castro criticizes DNC for lack of diversity, saying there should have been more Latino speakers https://t.co/4UhLqU… 2 hours ago

Texas_HOP

Texas HOP RT @LatPoliticalAve: @politico @GovMLG Do you think Julián Castro should be speaking this week? There’s no doubt, add a full day, we could… 3 hours ago

LatPoliticalAve

Latino Political Ave @politico @GovMLG Do you think Julián Castro should be speaking this week? There’s no doubt, add a full day, we co… https://t.co/sEcxcwlXdG 3 hours ago

Jungle915

Boy B.I.E. At some point, white progressives should really address the colorism in being obsessed over a perceived AOC slight,… https://t.co/FAPbzDS2Bw 4 hours ago

karel60524954

karel RT @CNNPolitics: Julian Castro criticizes DNC for lack of diversity, saying there should have been more Latino speakers https://t.co/dazl4X… 5 hours ago

employlawone

Olu Ojedokun RT @CNNPolitics: Julian Castro criticizes DNC for lack of diversity, saying there should have been more Latino speakers https://t.co/lj9k41… 5 hours ago