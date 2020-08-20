|
Barack Obama gives scathing DNC speech: 'Donald Trump hasn't grown into the job because he can't'
Thursday, 20 August 2020 ()
Former President Barack Obama offered some of his most pointed criticism yet of President Trump during remarks at the Democratic National Convention.
