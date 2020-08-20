Barack Obama gives scathing DNC speech: 'Donald Trump hasn't grown into the job because he can't'

Trump: Barack Obama a 'terrible' president



US President Donald Trump has labelled former leader Barack Obama's presidency"ineffective" and "weak". The president was responding to a leaked excerptfrom Mr Obama's DNC speech, in which he is expected to say Mr Trump "won'tgrow into the job because he can't." Mr Trump said: "When I look at what wehave, and I look at how bad he was, how ineffective a president he was, soineffective, so terrible. "President Obama did not do a good job".

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:01 Published on January 1, 1970