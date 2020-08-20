Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Hong Kong: US suspends extradition treaty over national security law

BBC News Thursday, 20 August 2020 ()
Three treaties between the US and Hong Kong were suspended, the latest move to pressure China.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Hong Kong Hong Kong Special administrative region of China

U.S. Suspends Bilateral Agreements With Hong Kong, Escalating Tensions With China

 The actions are part of the Trump administration’s broader efforts to punish China for its attempts to stifle political dissent in Hong Kong.
NYTimes.com

US suspends extradition and tax agreements with Hong Kong

 WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration on Wednesday suspended or terminated three bilateral agreements with Hong Kong covering extradition and tax..
WorldNews

It’s time to watch all the Ip Man movies

 You know what’s better than streaming a good martial arts movie over the weekend? Streaming six good martial arts movies over the weekend. There are few..
The Verge

Hong Kong leader admits U.S. sanctions impeding her credit card use

 Beijing-approved leader was among top Hong Kong officials hit with sanctions, which she says have "hampered" her own transactions.
CBS News

Related videos from verified sources

'Time is our weapon': Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai speaks after arrest [Video]

'Time is our weapon': Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai speaks after arrest

Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai has told the Guardian he believes that how authorities handle his case will likely be a 'litmus test' for the future. The 71-year-old this week became the..

Credit: The Guardian Studio     Duration: 03:50Published
'Time is our weapon': Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai speaks after arrest – video report [Video]

'Time is our weapon': Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai speaks after arrest – video report

Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai has told the Guardian he believes that how authorities handle his case will likely be a 'litmus test' for the future. The 71-year-old this week became the..

Credit: Guardian     Duration: 03:51Published
Hong Kong leader says U.S. sanctions an 'inconvenience' [Video]

Hong Kong leader says U.S. sanctions an 'inconvenience'

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Tuesday (August 18) that U.S. sanctions against her will cause 'inconvenience' in her personal affairs, but nothing she will take to heart.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:53Published

Related news from verified sources

Arrested Hong Kong Catholic ‘chose those handcuffs’ for justice, godfather says

 Jimmy Lai’s godfather hopes his courageous example will inspire more calls for justice amid an ongoing crackdown on human rights in Hong Kong.
Catholic Herald Also reported by •CNA

Hong Kong: US suspends extradition treaty over national security law

 Three treaties between the US and Hong Kong were suspended, the latest move to pressure China.
BBC News Also reported by •newKerala.comSeattlePI.com

We're running out of time to help Hong Kong, activists warn Canadian MPs

 OTTAWA – Hong Kong democracy activists and human rights groups warned Canadian MPs that time was running out to help people in the territory as China uses new...
National Post Also reported by •Energy Daily

Tweets about this

TsangSavier

Savier Taviye RT @nypost: Hong Kong leader admits to credit card troubles after US sanctions https://t.co/D3olt06RDJ https://t.co/kTLFwsesEl 12 minutes ago