Hong Kong: US suspends extradition treaty over national security law
Thursday, 20 August 2020 ()
Three treaties between the US and Hong Kong were suspended, the latest move to pressure China.
U.S. Suspends Bilateral Agreements With Hong Kong, Escalating Tensions With ChinaThe actions are part of the Trump administration’s broader efforts to punish China for its attempts to stifle political dissent in Hong Kong.
NYTimes.com
US suspends extradition and tax agreements with Hong KongWASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration on Wednesday suspended or terminated three bilateral agreements with Hong Kong covering extradition and tax..
WorldNews
It’s time to watch all the Ip Man moviesYou know what’s better than streaming a good martial arts movie over the weekend? Streaming six good martial arts movies over the weekend. There are few..
The Verge
Hong Kong leader admits U.S. sanctions impeding her credit card useBeijing-approved leader was among top Hong Kong officials hit with sanctions, which she says have "hampered" her own transactions.
CBS News
