John RT @sfchronicle: CALIFORNIA FIRES LIVE UPDATES: Evacuation warning is issued for parts of San Mateo County including La Honda, Pescadero, B… 43 seconds ago

😡Vengeance Is God’s😡He will repay😡 California Fires Live Updates: Uncontained Blazes Force Thousands to Evacuate https://t.co/aI68HJM1hW 2 minutes ago

Joshua Nourafshan RT @sfchronicle: CALIFORNIA FIRES LIVE UPDATES: LNU Lightning Complex grows to 124,000 acres as it threatens 25,000 structures in Napa, Son… 3 minutes ago

🇮🇪🇨🇦🇨🇺🇬🇱IUSN Pacific Union🌹🍊☭🚩 RT @climatesolution: Live coverage: thousands forced to evacuate as wildfires rage across California https://t.co/oi1pG9ntyA 4 minutes ago

Christopher Anderson RT @sfchronicle: CALIFORNIA FIRES LIVE UPDATES: NorthBay Healthcare, which runs two hospitals and a number of urgent care and primary care… 5 minutes ago

Sher .. Wild Hair Don't Care RT @Watchdogsniffer: California wildfires live: thousands forced to evacuate as fires rage across state https://t.co/wjTG23dpaI 7 minutes ago