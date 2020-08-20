Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kamala Harris makes history with official nomination for US VP

WorldNews Thursday, 20 August 2020 ()
Kamala Harris makes history with official nomination for US VPNew York: Indian-origin Senator Kamala Harris was nominated the Democratic Party's candidate for the United States vice-president, becoming the first-ever American of Indian and African descent to be selected by a major party for the top post. Harris, 55, is...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: Kamala Harris Speaks On Her Background At DNC

Kamala Harris Speaks On Her Background At DNC 00:33

 Sen. Amy Klobuchar previews tonight's history-making VP speech by Kamala Harris. 'Every little girl and boy in America, especially African Americans, Indian Americans, they're going to look at that screen tonight and they're going to think anything and everything is possible' Kamala Harris will take...

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Kamala Harris Kamala Harris American politician

Kamala Harris accepts vice presidential nomination

 Kamala Harris has made history as the first Black woman to accept a spot on a major party's presidential ticket. In her acceptance speech, Harris argued she and..
USATODAY.com

Harris makes history while Obama and Clinton slam Trump at DNC Day 3

 Senator Kamala Harris accepted the Democratic nomination for Vice President Wednesday during the third night of the Democratic National Convention. CBS News..
CBS News

Democrats Nominate Harris for Vice President, as Obama Lashes Trump

 Senator Kamala Harris became the first woman of color on a major party ticket, while former President Barack Obama condemned President Trump by name and issued a..
NYTimes.com

New York City New York City Largest city in the United States

NYC teachers threaten strike as classes near [Video]

NYC teachers threaten strike as classes near

[NFA] New York City teachers on Wednesday threatened to strike or bring legal action unless the largest U.S. school district implements a more rigorous COVID-19 testing plan and other safety measures before reopening schools next month. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:42Published
Ashley Tisdale: Breast Implants Removed [Video]

Ashley Tisdale: Breast Implants Removed

There has been an increase in patients seeking removal of their breast implants as of late, as New York City-based plastic surgeon Norman Rowe has previously shared with Allure. One of these patients includes Chrissy Teigen, who posted scars from her surgery on Instagram in late July. Now, Ashley Tisdale has shared with her fans that she has also undergone breast-implant removal surgery.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published

New NYC pizzeria is hoping pizza is pandemic-proof

 As restaurants go out of business all over New York City as a result of the pandemic, a few new restaurants have decided to open and give it a go even in the..
USATODAY.com

NY teachers union demands strict re-opening rules

 New York City's teachers union demanded Wednesday that the city implement strict rules governing when each school is allowed to open for in-person instruction...
USATODAY.com

Democratic Party (United States) Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Youth Climate Activists To Speak At DNC [Video]

Youth Climate Activists To Speak At DNC

Three young climate activists will address the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday night. This group includes U.S. Youth Climate Strike co-founder Alexandria Villaseñor. They will be testifying to how Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will address climate change. Villaseñor is an ally of famed Swedish teen climate activist Greta Thunberg, reports HuffPost. Villaseñor will speak from the arboretum on the campus of the University of California.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:36Published
Democratic House To Vote On Bill That Would Keep USPS Alive Until After the Election [Video]

Democratic House To Vote On Bill That Would Keep USPS Alive Until After the Election

On Wednesday, the democratic-lead U.S. House of Representatives released new legislation. This was in response to controversial administrative changes at the U.S. Postal Service. More and more Americans worry that the changes at the USPS threaten November's presidential election. The House has outlined a number of protections for the constitutionally mandated service. They will vote on the bill which includes approval for $25 billion in funding for the USPS this Saturday.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:31Published

Related videos from verified sources

Facing South Florida Host Jim DeFede Discusses Kamala Harris Historic Night [Video]

Facing South Florida Host Jim DeFede Discusses Kamala Harris Historic Night

DeFede explains how she will impact the campaign trail, particularly Florida.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:18Published
Clinton: This isn't a 'woulda, coulda, shoulda' election [Video]

Clinton: This isn't a 'woulda, coulda, shoulda' election

2016 Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton on Wednesday urged Americans to vote in droves this November and said, "Don't forget, Joe and Kamala can win by three million votes, and still..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:27Published
Historic night planned for DNC night 3 [Video]

Historic night planned for DNC night 3

Historic night planned for DNC night 3 as Sen. Kamala Harris accepts VP nomination.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 02:10Published

Tweets about this