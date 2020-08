Sakshi Malik on cusp of history after being conferred with Arjuna Award Thursday, 20 August 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Sakshi Malik, who secured the bronze medal in wrestling during the 2016 Rio Olympics, will become one of the few athletes to have won the Khel Ratna, Padmashri and the Arjuna Award. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this