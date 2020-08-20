Global  
 

Putin critic and opposition activist Alexei Navalny in intensive care after being 'poisoned with a ...

WorldNews Thursday, 20 August 2020 ()
Putin critic and opposition activist Alexei Navalny in intensive care after being 'poisoned with a ...Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is in intensive care with suspected poisoning, his press secretary has said. In a tweet series of tweets, Kira Yarmysh said Mr Navalny fell ill on a flight from Tomsk, Siberia to Moscow - with the pilot forced to make an emergency stop in Omsk. Doctors there concluded he had been poisoned via a hot liquid. “We believe Alexei was poisoned by something mixed into his tea,” Ms Yarmysh wrote. “It was the only thing he drank in the morning.” Download the new Independent Premium app Sharing the full story, not just the headlines Download now Mr Navalny, who has progressed from anti-corruption blogger to the most obvious challenger to Russia’s 20-year...
