LeBron James expresses support for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on VICE TV's 'Stick to Sports'

USATODAY.com Thursday, 20 August 2020 ()
On the VICE TV series hosted by Jemele Hill and Cari Champion, LeBron James said he would "for sure" campaign for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.
