Megan Thee Stallion shares photo of gunshot injury, slams critics: 'Y'all people are so sick!'
Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ()
"Savage" rapper Megan Thee Stallion shared graphic images of her heel, which was wounded by gunshot on July 12. She also called out her haters.
