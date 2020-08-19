Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Megan Thee Stallion shares photo of gunshot injury, slams critics: 'Y'all people are so sick!'

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ()
"Savage" rapper Megan Thee Stallion shared graphic images of her heel, which was wounded by gunshot on July 12. She also called out her haters.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Megan Thee Stallion Megan Thee Stallion American rapper

D.A. Mulling Over Assault Charge Against Tory Lanez in Megan Thee Stallion Shooting

 The L.A. County D.A.'s Office is reviewing possible assault charges against Tory Lanez for his alleged involvement in the Megan Thee Stallion shooting ... TMZ..
TMZ.com

Megan Thee Stallion Shares Gruesome Foot Injury Pics from Shooting

 Megan Thee Stallion's sharing pictures of the injuries her foot sustained after Tory Lanez allegedly shot her ... and it's pretty gruesome. The rapper revealed..
TMZ.com

Barack Obama releases 2020 summer DNC playlist: From Megan Thee Stallion to The Chicks

 Ahead of the Democratic National Convention, former President Barack Obama shared a playlist of favorite summer songs and tracks from DNC artists.
USATODAY.com

CeeLo Green apologises to Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion for 'salacious gesturing' remark

 The singer apologises to Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion and Nicki Minaj over sexualisation claims.
BBC News

Related videos from verified sources

Cardi B gave a custom 'WAP' Birkin bag to Megan Thee Stallion [Video]

Cardi B gave a custom 'WAP' Birkin bag to Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion was gifted a Birkin bag for the success of "WAP"

Credit: Pop Culture by In the Know     Duration: 00:38Published
Cardi B gifts a Birkin bag to Megan Thee Stallion [Video]

Cardi B gifts a Birkin bag to Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion has revealed via Instagram that she's been gifted a Birkin bag by Cardi B.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:51Published
Cardi B gifts Megan Thee Stallion personalised WAP Birkin [Video]

Cardi B gifts Megan Thee Stallion personalised WAP Birkin

How do you celebrate your song going to number one? A Birkin!

Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO     Duration: 01:02Published

Related news from verified sources

Megan Thee Stallion shares photo of gunshot injury, slams critics: 'Y'all people are so sick!'

 "Savage" rapper Megan Thee Stallion shared graphic images of her heel, which was wounded by gunshot on July 12. She also called out her haters.
USATODAY.com

Cardi B joins OnlyFans

Cardi B joins OnlyFans Cardi B has a new OnlyFans for people interested in a more intimate look at her life. In a video posted to her Instagram, Cardi says she’ll be putting...
The Verge

Flo Milli's 'Ladies Night' Wishlisht: Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, Mulatto, Rico Nasty, Omeretta, Kash Doll & Trina

 "All of these women are really killing it for real," the Alabama rapper said about the group of female stars she wants to get on a song with.
HipHopDX


Tweets about this

pluckiepeewee

ed powell Barack Obama Releases His 2020 Summer Playlist And Of Course It’s Lit | Black America Web https://t.co/rrjlbIsrrB 42 minutes ago

1zetababe

Ms Lynn RT @BlackAmericaWeb: Barack Obama Releases His 2020 Summer Playlist https://t.co/BmlkwH0M6o https://t.co/25tGfCcMZS 4 hours ago

etalkCTV

etalk #Drake, #Rihanna, #Beyoncé, #MeganTheeStallion and more jams made the list. https://t.co/hFvYUOZQIo 7 hours ago

blacknewszone

Black News Zone Barack Obama Releases His 2020 Summer Playlist And Of Course It’s Lit https://t.co/6q4fuuzupG 8 hours ago

RealMuthaknows

MUTHAKNOWS Barack Obama Releases His 2020 Summer Playlist https://t.co/CyAZG1xR2Q 8 hours ago

RNBCincy

RNB Cincy 100.3 Barack Obama Releases His 2020 Summer Playlist And Of Course It’s Lit https://t.co/6Aauk3Xy35 9 hours ago

hypebeastmusic

HYPEBEAST Music A refined selection of fresh releases and classic cuts. https://t.co/mai29puuzJ 9 hours ago

just_key25

Kee RT @TheRSMS: Barack Obama Releases His 2020 Summer Playlist And Of Course It’s Lit https://t.co/v3gaSKl8hv 11 hours ago