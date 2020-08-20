Global  
 

Coronavirus live updates: LA cracks down on 'nightclub' house; Las Vegas casinos could be inflaming COVID spread; Florida marks 10K deaths

USATODAY.com Thursday, 20 August 2020 ()
Las Vegas casinos may be spreaders. University of North Carolina temporarily suspends sports. Florida surpasses 10,000 deaths. Latest COVID-19 news.
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: Developing: Police activity near the Venetian

Developing: Police activity near the Venetian 00:40

 There is some police activity near the Venetian right now. 13 Action News has reached out to police for an update on what is going on but has yet to hear back. Check ktnv.com for updates as more information becomes available.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Los Angeles Los Angeles City in California

Fans chant 'Free Britney' at Spears court hearing in LA

 Britney Spears' ex-husband Jason Alexander joined her fans Wednesday outside a Los Angeles courthouse, drawing attention to a hearing in the pop star's..
USATODAY.com

Bryce Hall, TikTok Influencer, Has Power Shut Off by Los Angeles

 This month, Mayor Eric Garcetti said that Angelenos who violated the city’s guidelines on gatherings during a health crisis would have their water and power..
NYTimes.com

Los Angeles settles Weather Channel lawsuit, lets it keep selling location data to advertisers

 Los Angeles has settled its lawsuit against the operator of The Weather Channel app. The city filed litigation against the company in 2019, alleging that the app..
The Verge

TikTok Star Bryce Hall's Utilities Shut Off by L.A. Mayor After Massive Party

 Bryce Hall and a crew of his fellow TikTok and YouTube stars who got turnt up last week for his 21st birthday now face consequences ... his water and power have..
TMZ.com

Florida Florida State in the southeastern United States

Live air-to-air missile found at Florida airport removed to MacDill AFB, awaits disposal

 A live French S-530 air-to-air missile discovered at Lakeland Linder International Airport is now sitting safe at MacDill Air Force Base.
USATODAY.com
Florida's largest zip line course 'Zip the Canyons' | Giant Summer Adventure [Video]

Florida's largest zip line course 'Zip the Canyons' | Giant Summer Adventure

The Canyons Zip Line and Adventure Park in Ocala is the only true canopy tour in Florida.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 03:57Published

39 Days: A CBS News documentary

 In the wake of the Parkland, Florida, school shooting, CBS News embeds with survivors and a grieving parent as they turn anguish into action.
CBS News

Las Vegas Las Vegas Largest city in Nevada

Odds Didn't Favor Him: Man Hospitalized After Stabbing In Iconic Vegas Hotel [Video]

Odds Didn't Favor Him: Man Hospitalized After Stabbing In Iconic Vegas Hotel

A man is was stabbed multiple times in Las Vegas on Saturday night, in one of the Strip's most famous casino resorts. CNN reports the man was stabbed at the Venetian Hotel, on the Las Vegas Strip. Las Vegas Metro police found the man with multiple stab wounds when they responded to a report of a stabbing. The stabbing took place shortly before 11 p.m. PT. The man was transported from the hotel to a local hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:35Published

UFC 252: Stipe Miocic outpoints Daniel Cormier in Las Vegas to retain heavyweight title

 Stipe Miocic secures a unanimous decision win over Daniel Cormier in their hotly anticipated heavyweight title trilogy fight at UFC 252 in Las Vegas.
BBC News

Bitcoins now accepted at some Las Vegas hotels

 The digital money known as bitcoins are quickly going mainstream. Chip Reid looks at the questions that come with virtual cash, and a businessman who isn't..
CBS News

MGM Resorts to reopen another Las Vegas hotel in time for Labor Day: The Mirage

 The reopening of The Mirage will leave just two MGM Resorts casino hotels in Las Vegas still shuttered: Park MGM and NoMad.
USATODAY.com

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Air India Express plane crash: 26 volunteers contract Covid-19

 As many as 26 volunteers who reached the Air-India Express plane crash site in Kozhikode, 48 km from here, and evacuated the injured passengers on August 7, have..
IndiaTimes

Covid-19 News: Live Updates

 Overburdened health care specialists are finding themselves on the front lines as schools reopen.
NYTimes.com
COVID crisis causes 6.5 to 9.7% cumulative loss to global GDP: EAM [Video]

COVID crisis causes 6.5 to 9.7% cumulative loss to global GDP: EAM

External Affairs Minister (EAM), S Jaishankar addressed the 6th Roundtable of ASEAN-India Network of Think Tanks on August 20 via video conferencing. He stated that the cumulative loss to global Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is approx 6.5 or 9.7% of global GDP from COVID crisis. "Impact of COVID19 has been beyond our collective imagination. Current estimates put cumulative loss in the range of $5.8 to $8.8 trillion or approx 6.5 to 9.7% of the global GDP. The contraction of world economy being predicted will surely be largest since great depression," said S Jaishankar. "World faces an unprecedented challenge. None of us have seen a crisis of this proportion before. Even after several months, the true extent of its destruction remains unclear," S Jaishankar added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:36Published
29.1% of people from Delhi developed antibodies against COVID-19: Satyendar Jain on 2nd Sero survey [Video]

29.1% of people from Delhi developed antibodies against COVID-19: Satyendar Jain on 2nd Sero survey

The second serological survey showed that 29.1% of people have developed antibodies against COVID-19 in Delhi. Health Minister of Delhi, Satyendar Jain said, "The second serological survey which was conducted between 1-7 August shows that 29.1% of people have developed antibodies against #COVID19. A total of 15,000 samples were collected during the survey."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:42Published

University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Public university in North Carolina, U.S.

Universities halt in-person classes after coronavirus outbreaks on campuses

 Michigan State University, now joining the University of North Carolina and Notre Dame, is canceling in-person classes and will go virtual this fall due to..
CBS News

University of North Carolina shuts down athletic programs through Thursday afternoon after COVID-19 spike

 UNC halts all athletic activities and shuts recreational facilities on Chapel Hill campus for 24 hours due to a growing number of coronavirus cases.
USATODAY.com

UNC students leaving campus after virus spread

 Some University of North Carolina students packed up their belongings and headed home Tuesday after the university announced it would cancel all in-person..
USATODAY.com

Doctor says UNC Chapel Hill's COVID outbreak is "not surprising"

 "We're putting so many pressures on these kids to get back into school, into college, but without doing it the right way," Dr. Dyan Hes said.
CBS News

