KCET Result 2020: Karnataka CET 2020 to be declared on August 21 at kea.kar.nic.in, check details
Thursday, 20 August 2020 () Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) will announce the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) Result 2020 on August 21, Thursday, on its official websites kea.kar.nic.in or karresults.nic.in. Check the steps to download the KCET Result 2020.
Four fishermen went missing after a boat they were travelling in, capsized at Kodeti in Karnataka's Udupi district on August 16. A total of 11 fishermen were on board, out of which seven have been rescued. Speaking to media, the Circle Inspector of Byndoor, Suresh Nayak said, "A total of 11 fishermen...
On August 13, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah discharged from hospital. According to hospital, his vital parameters were stable and during his discharge, he was comfortable and asymptomatic. He has also been..
While speaking to ANI in Bengaluru on August 12, Karnataka Congress Working President Saleem Ahmed on violence that broke out in the state said that Congress never encourage such kind of things, party..