KCET Result 2020: Karnataka CET 2020 to be declared on August 21 at kea.kar.nic.in, check details

DNA Thursday, 20 August 2020 ()
Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) will announce the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) Result 2020 on August 21, Thursday, on its official websites kea.kar.nic.in or karresults.nic.in. Check the steps to download the KCET Result 2020.
