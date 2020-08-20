Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kamala Harris nomination caps historic week for women with big dreams: Donna Brazile

USATODAY.com Thursday, 20 August 2020 ()
When Harris accepted her VP nomination, to me she was in a room crowded with all who came before, from her mother to Thurgood Marshall and Rosa Parks.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Published
News video: Kamala Harris Accepts Historic Democratic Vice Presidential Nomination

Kamala Harris Accepts Historic Democratic Vice Presidential Nomination 03:47

 Kamala Harris has formally accepted the Democratic nomination for vice president, Pat Kessler reports (3:47). WCCO 4 News at 10 – Aug. 19, 2020

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donna Brazile Donna Brazile American author, educator, and political activist and strategist


Kamala Harris Kamala Harris American politician

Voters weigh in on Kamala Harris nomination speech

 Democratic Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris embraced her historic role as the first Black woman on a national political ticket, but voters have different..
USATODAY.com

Senator Kamala Harris becomes Democrats' 2020 vice presidential candidate

 Senator Kamala Harris remembered her mother's sacrifices before becoming the first woman of color to accept the Democratic nomination for vice president. The..
CBS News

Eye Opener: Kamala Harris makes history accepting Democratic VP nomination

 History was made as Kamala Harris became the first woman of color to accept the Democratic nomination for vice president. Also, mass evacuations are underway as..
CBS News

Thurgood Marshall Thurgood Marshall American judge and Supreme Court justice


Rosa Parks Rosa Parks African-American civil rights activist

Black Lives Matter founders, Rosa Parks and other civil rights activists among USA TODAY Women of the Century

 Activists and founders of civil rights movements including #MeToo, Black Lives Matter are among influential women on USA TODAY's centennial list.
USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Sen. Kamala Harris Shares Personal Story During VP Nomination Acceptance Speech [Video]

Sen. Kamala Harris Shares Personal Story During VP Nomination Acceptance Speech

Several women voiced their support for the official Democratic nomination for Vice President, Kamala Harris.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 02:44Published
Milwaukee DNC delegates prepare for historic night as Kamala Harris accepts VP nomination [Video]

Milwaukee DNC delegates prepare for historic night as Kamala Harris accepts VP nomination

Some Milwaukee delegates are excited for a historic night at the Democratic National Convention. Wednesday, Kamala Harris will become the first Black woman and first Asian American on a major party..

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 01:52Published

Related news from verified sources

Kamala Harris nomination caps historic week for women with big dreams: Donna Brazile

 When Harris accepted her VP nomination, to me she was in a room crowded with all who came before, from her mother to Thurgood Marshall and Rosa Parks.
USATODAY.com

Rosa Parks, Condoleezza Rice, Coretta Scott King among 10 influential women from Alabama

 Women in Alabama have for decades championed causes and led movements to bring equity, fair treatment and opportunity to the gender nationwide.
USATODAY.com


Tweets about this