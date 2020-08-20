|
Kamala Harris nomination caps historic week for women with big dreams: Donna Brazile
Thursday, 20 August 2020 ()
When Harris accepted her VP nomination, to me she was in a room crowded with all who came before, from her mother to Thurgood Marshall and Rosa Parks.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Donna Brazile American author, educator, and political activist and strategist
Kamala Harris American politician
Voters weigh in on Kamala Harris nomination speechDemocratic Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris embraced her historic role as the first Black woman on a national political ticket, but voters have different..
USATODAY.com
Senator Kamala Harris becomes Democrats' 2020 vice presidential candidateSenator Kamala Harris remembered her mother's sacrifices before becoming the first woman of color to accept the Democratic nomination for vice president. The..
CBS News
Eye Opener: Kamala Harris makes history accepting Democratic VP nominationHistory was made as Kamala Harris became the first woman of color to accept the Democratic nomination for vice president. Also, mass evacuations are underway as..
CBS News
Thurgood Marshall American judge and Supreme Court justice
Rosa Parks African-American civil rights activist
Black Lives Matter founders, Rosa Parks and other civil rights activists among USA TODAY Women of the CenturyActivists and founders of civil rights movements including #MeToo, Black Lives Matter are among influential women on USA TODAY's centennial list.
USATODAY.com
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this