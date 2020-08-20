Global  
 

Bannon charged with fraud over Mexico border wall

BBC News Thursday, 20 August 2020 ()
Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon charged with fraud over fundraising campaign to build US-Mexico border wall
Video Credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: Former Trump Adviser Indicted For Ripping Off 'We Build The Wall' Kickstarter Campaign

Former Trump Adviser Indicted For Ripping Off 'We Build The Wall' Kickstarter Campaign 00:37

 Steve Bannon used to be a White House adviser to US President Donald J. Trump until he got fired in 2017. Since then, Bannon, Brian Kolfage, and others carried on working towards Trump's campaign promise to build a wall on the US-Mexico border. They started a Kickstarter campaign called 'We Build the...

Steve Bannon fires back on border wall fraud charges: 'Honey badger doesn't give'

 President Donald Trump's former adviser Steve Bannon called the fraud and money laundering charges against him a "total political hit job."
USATODAY.com

Trump slams Biden as he accepts Democratic nomination

 President Trump took aim at Joe Biden on the final day of the Democratic National Convention. CBS News White House correspondent Paula Reid joins CBSN with that..
CBS News

Vice President Mike Pence on Steve Bannon's arrest, QAnon and mail-in voting

 Vice President Mike Pence joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss the arrest of Steve Bannon and the conspiracy theory QAnon. Plus, his claims of widespread..
CBS News

Impact of Joe Biden’s acceptance speech, Democratic National Convention

 “Face the Nation” moderator Margaret Brennan joins “CBS This Morning” to talk about Joe Biden's acceptance speech, Steve Bannon's arrest and the upcoming..
CBS News

Former Trump chief strategist Steve Bannon arrested on fraud charges

 One of the president's closest former associates, Steve Bannon, is out on bond Friday after being arrested on fraud charges over an alleged scheme connected to..
CBS News

A Glimmer of Hope for Trump? How Bush Mounted a Comeback in 1988

 For Biden, a cautionary tale. For Trump, a search for his own Willie Horton.
NYTimes.com

'Not an easy task': GOP scrambles to finalize plans for convention amid COVID-19, venue changes, Trump input

 Planners still haven't provided a final schedule or other key details of the Republican National Convention, which opens next week.
USATODAY.com

Trump’s Approval Rating, Biden’s Speech: 2020 Campaign Highlights

 The Democratic National Convention, on the whole, was aimed more at appealing to moderates than rallying the base. Will the Republicans take the opposite..
NYTimes.com

Trump prepares pitch to voters ahead of Republican National Convention

 President Trump and the Republican Party are preparing their arguments to voters ahead of next week's convention. CBS News political contributor and Democratic..
CBS News

Justice Dept. Questions Former C.I.A. Director for 8 Hours

 John O. Brennan is a witness, not a target, in the inquiry being led by John H. Durham, a U.S. attorney, but the C.I.A. under Barack Obama could be subject to..
NYTimes.com

Former White House Strategist Steve Bannon Indicted for Fraud [Video]

Former White House Strategist Steve Bannon Indicted for Fraud

Bannon is one of four men who've been arrested following an investigation by the Southern District of New York (SDNY).

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:16Published
Timothy Shea Arrested In Connection With Federal Border Wall Fraud Case [Video]

Timothy Shea Arrested In Connection With Federal Border Wall Fraud Case

A Castle Rock man is in the custody of the U.S. Marshals, accused of his role in a major plot to defraud donors to a "Build The Wall" online fundraising campaign. Timothy Shea was arrested by Postal..

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 02:35Published
Castle Rock man among 4 indicted in alleged 'We Build the Wall' conspiracy [Video]

Castle Rock man among 4 indicted in alleged 'We Build the Wall' conspiracy

A Castle Rock man was one of four people, including former Trump adviser Steve Bannon, whose indictments were unsealed Thursday on counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering in..

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 02:12Published

