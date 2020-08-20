Federal judge rejects Trump's efforts to block Manhattan DA's subpoena for tax returns

The ruling from U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero is the latest setback for Mr. Trump as he seeks to keep his tax returns out of the hands of New York..

A federal judge has dismissed President Trump's second attempt to block the Manhattan district attorney's subpoena to obtain his financial documents. But the..

Photo by Alex Wong / Getty Images President Donald Trump’s former adviser Steve Bannon and three others were arrested and are charged with fraud..

"People put their money where their mouth is and they're standing up and that's why it exploded so fast," said Brian Kolfage

Infection-acquired COVID immunity in Chelsea, Massachusetts won't do much to protect people in Chelsea, Manhattan, let alone people in Chelsea, London.

Donald Trump's younger brother, Robert Trump, died just one day after the president visited him at New York-Presbyterian Hospital in Manhattan.

New York - President Donald Trump paid a visit Friday to his brother, Robert Trump, at a New York hospital after administration officials said the president's..

Will Trump actually pull federal agents from Portland?



Federal agents accused of behaving like an 'occupying army' are said to be pulling out of Portland, Oregon, in an embarrassing climbdown by the White House, but many protesters are sceptical over.. Credit: The Guardian Studio Duration: 04:53 Published 3 days ago

Will Trump actually pull federal agents from Portland? – video explainer



Federal agents accused of behaving like an 'occupying army' are said to be pulling out of Portland, Oregon, in an embarrassing climbdown by the White House, but many protesters are sceptical over.. Credit: Guardian Duration: 04:53 Published 3 days ago