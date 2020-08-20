Global  
 

Federal judge rejects Trump's efforts to block Manhattan DA's subpoena for tax returns

USATODAY.com Thursday, 20 August 2020
A federal judge on Thursday rejected President Donald Trump's effort to block a Manhattan prosecutor's subpoena for his tax returns, another major loss for Trump.
