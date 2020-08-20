Global  
 

Steve Bannon's arrest is the perfect symbol of the Trump era

Thursday, 20 August 2020
Steve Bannon's arrest is the perfect symbol of the Trump era(CNN)The arrest of former White House political adviser Steve Bannon Thursday on charges of fraud related to fundraising for the construction of a private border wall with Mexico is, quite literally, the single most emblematic storyline of the Trump era in Washington. Consider this story arc: 1) Bannon, after years of toiling in the fever swamps of the far-conservative right, signs on as an adviser to Trump's decidedly long-shot presidential campaign. It's a marriage of convenience -- and necessity. Bannon isn't getting a whole lot of offers to serve as a senior adviser to a presidential campaign. Trump can't attract any high-end staff or advisers -- all of whom are too wary of his past...
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Steve Bannon charged with defrauding border-wall donors

Steve Bannon charged with defrauding border-wall donors 02:04

 Steve Bannon, an architect of President Donald Trump's 2016 election victory, has been charged with defrauding Trump supporters in a campaign to help build his signature wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, prosecutors said on Thursday. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

Steve Bannon Steve Bannon American media executive and former White House Chief Strategist for Donald Trump

