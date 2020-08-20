|
Steve Bannon's arrest is the perfect symbol of the Trump era
Thursday, 20 August 2020 ()
(CNN)The arrest of former White House political adviser Steve Bannon Thursday on charges of fraud related to fundraising for the construction of a private border wall with Mexico is, quite literally, the single most emblematic storyline of the Trump era in Washington. Consider this story arc: 1) Bannon, after years of toiling in the fever swamps of the far-conservative right, signs on as an adviser to Trump's decidedly long-shot presidential campaign. It's a marriage of convenience -- and necessity. Bannon isn't getting a whole lot of offers to serve as a senior adviser to a presidential campaign. Trump can't attract any high-end staff or advisers -- all of whom are too wary of his past...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Steve Bannon American media executive and former White House Chief Strategist for Donald Trump
Here are eight Trump associates arrested or convicted of crimesSteve Bannon has been charged with defrauding Trump...
WorldNews
AP Debrief: Bannon bust 'not good look' for TrumpDarlene Superville, who covers the White House for the Associated Press, says the arrest of Steve Bannon, former chief strategist for President Donald Trump,..
USATODAY.com
Steve Bannon and 3 associates charged with fraudFederal prosecutors in New York are charging Steve Bannon, a former top political adviser to President Trump, and three others with fraud in an alleged scheme..
CBS News
Trump says he feels "very badly" for Steve BannonPresident Trump said he feels "very badly" for Steve Bannon after his former adviser was arrested on fraud charges today. CBS News White House correspondent..
CBS News
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Susan B. Anthony Museum Rejects President Trump's Pardon Over 1873 ConvictionThe Susan B. Anthony Museum's telling President Trump to kick rocks when it comes to pardoning the activist ... essentially saying it's unwanted, much less..
TMZ.com
Trump trying to make up ground against Biden in PennsylvaniaPresident Trump is campaigning near Scranton, Pennsylvania, the childhood home of Joe Biden, as Biden prepares to formally accept the Democratic nomination in..
CBS News
Bezos ends Gates' 24-year run atop Forbes 400Gates' 24-year run as the wealthiest person is over -- while President Donald Trump drops to 259th place on Forbes 400
CBS News
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this