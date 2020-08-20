|
Is Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny on the Kremlin's poison kill list?
Thursday, 20 August 2020 ()
Words by ITV News Editor Emma Burrows Polonium-210, Novichok, nerve-blocking agents. The poisons supposedly used by the Kremlin to get rid of its opponents are creative and unusual. The list of alleged Kremlin targets is long and includes opposition figures, journalists and former spies. Alexei Navalny is Russia's most prominent opposition figure and Kremlin critic. He became unwell on a plane flying back from Siberia where he had been drumming up grassroots support for opposition candidates ahead of local elections. His team said they believe a poison was mixed into his tea shortly before the flight. In a video taken on the plane, a man, said to be Navalny, is heard moaning before...
