Northern California wildfires threaten thousands of homes

WorldNews Thursday, 20 August 2020 ()
Northern California wildfires threaten thousands of homesVACAVILLE, Calif. — Wildfires raged through Northern California on Thursday, threatening thousands of homes and blackening the skies near San Francisco as crews struggled to surround them despite steep terrain and blistering heat. The fires, many caused by lightning and sometimes pushed by strong winds, had burned hundreds of thousands of acres as they chewed through brushland, rural areas, canyon country and dense forest to the north, east and south of San Francisco. Fires also burned in the Sierra Nevada and Southern California wild lands. In addition to about two dozen major blazes, small fires kept erupting, though most were quickly stopped. In central California, a pilot on a water...
Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published
News video: Wildfires Raging Across Bay Area Forcing Evacuations, Closing Highways, Destroying Homes

Wildfires Raging Across Bay Area Forcing Evacuations, Closing Highways, Destroying Homes 06:44

 Hundreds of wildfires are raging across Northern California forcing evacuations, closing highways and destroying homes. KPIX 5 team coverage has Joe Vazquez in Napa Co., Andrea Nakano in Vacaville and Maria Medina in Santa Clara Co.

Vacaville, California Vacaville, California City in California, United States

US: State of emergency as lightning triggers California wildfires

 Los Angeles: California was in a state of emergency Wednesday as dozens of fast-moving fires, many triggered by lightning strikes during an extreme heat wave,..
WorldNews

California Fires Live Updates: Evacuations Ordered in Vacaville

 Fast-moving fires are spreading across California. In the north, wind-whipped flames forced people to flee their homes near Vacaville.
NYTimes.com

San Francisco San Francisco Consolidated city-county in California, US

Related videos from verified sources

‘What happens now?’: California families displaced by fires anxiously wait until they can return home [Video]

‘What happens now?’: California families displaced by fires anxiously wait until they can return home

Many families have been forced out of their homes as the LNU Lightning Complex fires continue to ravage Northern California.

Credit: KTXL     Duration: 02:10Published
Wildfires burn close to highway as residents evacuate Vacaville, California [Video]

Wildfires burn close to highway as residents evacuate Vacaville, California

Footage shows Vacaville residents evacuating as wildfires encroach on the city in northern California on August 19. Omar Taza films part of his journey on the I-80 highway as fires burning..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:56Published
Wildfires rage throughout California [Video]

Wildfires rage throughout California

Hundreds of wildfires continue to burn throughout the state, forcing evacuations as flames threaten homes.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 01:18Published

