Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Record melt: Greenland lost 586 billion tons of ice in 2019

WorldNews Thursday, 20 August 2020 ()
Record melt: Greenland lost 586 billion tons of ice in 2019Greenland lost a record amount of ice during an extra warm 2019, with the melt massive enough to cover California in more than four feet (1.25 meters) of water, a new study said. After two years when summer ice melt had been minimal, last summer shattered all records with 586 billion tons (532 billion metric tons) of ice melting, according to satellite measurements reported in a study Thursday. That’s more than 140 trillion gallons (532 trillion liters) of water. That’s far more than the yearly average loss of 259 billion tons (235 billion...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO - Published
News video: The Greenland Ice Sheet has reached the point of no return

The Greenland Ice Sheet has reached the point of no return 01:51

 The world's second largest ice body will never be the same again and that's bad news for our planet. Here's why.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Greenland Greenland Large island in northeastern North America

Greenland ice sheet lost a record amount of ice in 2019, study says

 The ice loss in 2019 was more than twice the annual average​ since 2003 — shattering the previous record.
CBS News

Climate change: 'Unprecedented' ice loss as Greenland breaks record

 In a record breaking 2019, Greenland lost enough ice to cover the UK with over 2m of melt water.
BBC News
Greenland's Ice Sheet Has Passed the Point of No Return, Say Scientist [Video]

Greenland's Ice Sheet Has Passed the Point of No Return, Say Scientist

The study was published by researchers in the British journal, 'Communications Earth & Environment'

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:03Published
While Death Valley soars, Greenland's glaciers pass point of no return [Video]

While Death Valley soars, Greenland's glaciers pass point of no return

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:42Published

California California State in the western United States

California governor emphasizes climate change threat at DNC

 California Governor Gavin Newsom, appearing from a forest while wildfires ravage the state, used his time at the Democratic National Convention to emphasize the..
CBS News

Former California Senator Barbara Boxer: "We are the laughing stock of the world"

 Former California Senator Barbara Boxer says President Trump's presidency has turned the country into the "laughing stock of the world." She joins Elaine Quijano..
CBS News

In CA: Uber and Lyft get a green light, chaos at L.A. Post Offices, and fires rage on

 Plus: Will Joshua trees be designated endangered? Newsom skips the DNC. And meet a really fat bear (not in California)
 
USATODAY.com

California wildfires prompt thousand to evacuate

 Thousands of people have been forced to leave their homes due to several wildfires that are tearing through countless acres of land in California.
CBS News

At least 2 dead as wildfires rage through California

 Deadly wildfires continue to rage through Northern California. More than 100 homes have been destroyed, and some 50,000 more are threatened. Carter Evans..
CBS News

Related videos from verified sources

Electric ice cream van scoops first world record [Video]

Electric ice cream van scoops first world record

A British inventor has achieved a Guinness World Record for the fastest electric ice cream van by reaching a speed of just over 70 miles per hour in his eco-friendly vehicle.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:04Published
British inventor scoops world record for fastest electric ice cream van [Video]

British inventor scoops world record for fastest electric ice cream van

A British inventor has broken the motorway speed limit while achieving aGuinness World Record for the fastest electric ice cream van. Edd Chinareached speeds of 73.921mph — meaning he could..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:53Published
What Accounts For Berkshire Hathaway's Market Capitalization? [Video]

What Accounts For Berkshire Hathaway's Market Capitalization?

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway has Apple shares and cash worth 52% of its entire market capitalization. The billionaire investor's company owned $113 billion in Apple stock. He has $147 billion in..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:33Published

Related news from verified sources

Newsom in DNC speech: 'If you are in denial about climate change, come to California'

 California Gov. Gavin Newsom opened the final night of the 2020 Democratic National Convention with a dire warning: "If you are in denial about climate change,...
FOXNews.com

Democrats Say California Is A Climate Model But Its Blackouts Say Otherwise – OpEd

Democrats Say California Is A Climate Model But Its Blackouts Say Otherwise – OpEd At the Democratic National Convention this week, presidential and vice-presidential candidates Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will make the case for spending $2...
Eurasia Review

Lyft's president threatened to shut down its California operations over a court ruling requiring it to reclassify drivers as employees (LYFT, UBER)

Lyft's president threatened to shut down its California operations over a court ruling requiring it to reclassify drivers as employees (LYFT, UBER) · Lyft president John Zimmer said that the company may pause all operations in California if forced to comply with a recent court ruling ordering it to...
Business Insider


Tweets about this