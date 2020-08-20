Record melt: Greenland lost 586 billion tons of ice in 2019 Thursday, 20 August 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

Greenland lost a record amount of ice during an extra warm 2019, with the melt massive enough to cover California in more than four feet (1.25 meters) of water, a new study said. After two years when summer ice melt had been minimal, last summer shattered all records with 586 billion tons (532 billion metric tons) of ice melting, according to satellite measurements reported in a study Thursday. That's more than 140 trillion gallons (532 trillion liters) of water. That's far more than the yearly average loss of 259 billion tons (235 billion...


