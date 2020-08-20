Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Dr Anthony Fauci recovering after undergoing surgery on his vocal cords

WorldNews Thursday, 20 August 2020 ()
Dr Anthony Fauci recovering after undergoing surgery on his vocal cordsDr Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease and the White House's top doctor responding to coronavirus, was operated on today to have a polyp removed from his vocal cord. According to CNN's Dr Sanjay Gupta, Dr Fauci was given general anaesthesia during the operation. Dr Gupta said that following the procedure, Dr Fauci texted him to let him know he was "doing ok." Dr Gupta said that Dr Fauci's doctors have asked him to refrain from speaking for awhile to allow his vocal cords time to recover. Download the new Independent Premium app Sharing the full story, not just the headlines Download now "Dr Anthony Fauci had an operation today to remove a polyp...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Anthony Fauci Anthony Fauci American immunologist

Fauci recovering from surgery to remove polyp on vocal cord

 The surgery means that Fauci, the nation's leading infectious diseases expert, will be unable to speak publicly for a while.
CBS News

Dr. Anthony Fauci recovering from surgery on vocal cord

 The nation's top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci, a key player in the nation's coronavirus response, is home recovering from surgery to remove a..
CBS News

Blood Plasma Treatment for Covid-19 Now on Hold at F.D.A.

 Government health leaders including Dr. Francis S. Collins and Dr. Anthony S. Fauci urged caution last week, citing weak data from the country’s largest plasma..
NYTimes.com
Fauci Gives Grave Warning About COVID-19 Herd Immunity [Video]

Fauci Gives Grave Warning About COVID-19 Herd Immunity

The United States may allow coronavirus infections to run rampant to achieve "Herd immunity". However, the death toll would be massive especially among vulnerable people. Dr. Anthony Fauci is the top infectious doctor in the US and the director of the NIAID. The NIAID is the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, reports CNN. Fauci explained the risks during a live Instagram session with actor Matthew McConaughey.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:43Published

Sanjay Gupta Sanjay Gupta American neurosurgeon, medical reporter, and writer

Russia's unproven Covid-19 vaccine will be available to other countries by November, funder says. But safety concerns remain

 (CNN)Russia's coronavirus vaccine will be gradually rolled out to high-risk people before a mass vaccination of Russians begins in October, the head of the group..
WorldNews

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases US federal research institute

Trump 'downplayed' COVID-19 -Rep. Clyburn [Video]

Trump 'downplayed' COVID-19 -Rep. Clyburn

U.S. Representative Jim Clyburn placed blame on the White House and specifically President Donald Trump for "downplaying" the coronavirus during his opening statement at a hearing including National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci on Capitol Hill.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:24Published
US COVID-19 Resurgence Is Coming To South, Midwest [Video]

US COVID-19 Resurgence Is Coming To South, Midwest

A resurgence in coronavirus infections has rocked the US South and West. It is now making its way to Midwestern states, according to reports at CNN. Anthony Fauci is the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. "What inevitably is going to happen is that the states that are not yet in trouble, will likely get into trouble," Dr. Anthony Fauci States including Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Tennessee are seeing an increase in positivity.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:31Published
First Phase 3 Coronavirus Vaccine Candidate Begins Testing in US [Video]

First Phase 3 Coronavirus Vaccine Candidate Begins Testing in US

The experimental vaccine, developed by Moderna and the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, began Phase 3 trials on Monday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:04Published

Related videos from verified sources

Dr. Fauci says aiming for herd immunity would lead to 'enormous' death toll [Video]

Dr. Fauci says aiming for herd immunity would lead to 'enormous' death toll

Dr. Fauci says aiming for herd immunity would lead to 'enormous' death toll

Credit: nypost     Duration: 00:35Published
Fauci's guide to jogging during a pandemic [Video]

Fauci's guide to jogging during a pandemic

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious diseases expert, said that when he and his wife go on their daily four-mile "jog, power walk" they are ready to flip their masks on if they get close to other..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:47Published
Dr. Fauci Says US Can Get COVID-19 Numbers ‘Way Down’ by Election Day [Video]

Dr. Fauci Says US Can Get COVID-19 Numbers ‘Way Down’ by Election Day

Dr. Fauci Says US Can Get COVID-19 Numbers ‘Way Down’ by Election Day Dr. Anthony Fauci once again emphasized the importance of hand-washing, mask-wearing and social distancing. Anthony..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:00Published

Tweets about this

NyathiZane

Zane Nyathi RT @BBCAfrica: Kenya is developing a protocol that will allow experts to explore treatment of moderately ill Covid-19 patients with blood p… 5 minutes ago

peterhendry1966

peter hendry RT @uTobian: Every promising treatment other than a vaccine is blocked by Collins, Fauci, & the Pharma cartel. HCQ has been in use for 70 y… 12 minutes ago

JimBonz

James "Vote Blue " Bonz Blood Plasma Treatment for Covid-19 Now on Hold at F.D.A. - The New York Times https://t.co/7NOYVzqxjC 12 minutes ago

Lekhaa87

Lekha Anne RT @JogarishettarM: Hi guys, Emergency! Need O+ve blood group person recently recovered from covid-19, for treatment of plasma at SDM hospi… 35 minutes ago

ABsteward

Antibiotic Steward🆔 Bassam Ghanem It's confusing! Is the FDA emergency authorization EUA for convalescent plasma as a treatment for #COVID19 is now o… https://t.co/tQUzIDT2DQ 42 minutes ago

DancesWithRain

Annie Jimenez A group of top federal health officials including Anthony Fauci have argued that the emerging data on the treatment… https://t.co/lv90bsJVu0 53 minutes ago

NationFirst81

Nation First RT @thewire_in: The emergency approval of blood plasma as a potential COVID-19 treatment by the US Food and Drug Administration has now bee… 53 minutes ago

holmesmurphyins

Holmes Murphy Last week, as the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) was preparing to issue an emergency authorization for blood pl… https://t.co/IBGspcz31i 56 minutes ago