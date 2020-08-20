|
Dr Anthony Fauci recovering after undergoing surgery on his vocal cords
Thursday, 20 August 2020 ()
Dr Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease and the White House's top doctor responding to coronavirus, was operated on today to have a polyp removed from his vocal cord. According to CNN's Dr Sanjay Gupta, Dr Fauci was given general anaesthesia during the operation. Dr Gupta said that following the procedure, Dr Fauci texted him to let him know he was "doing ok." Dr Gupta said that Dr Fauci's doctors have asked him to refrain from speaking for awhile to allow his vocal cords time to recover. Download the new Independent Premium app Sharing the full story, not just the headlines Download now "Dr Anthony Fauci had an operation today to remove a polyp...
