Dr Anthony Fauci recovering after undergoing surgery on his vocal cords Thursday, 20 August 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Dr Dr Anthony Fauci , director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease and the White House's top doctor responding to coronavirus , was operated on today to have a polyp removed from his vocal cord. According to CNN's Dr Sanjay Gupta , Dr Fauci was given general anaesthesia during the operation. Dr Gupta said that following the procedure, Dr Fauci texted him to let him know he was "doing ok." Dr Gupta said that Dr Fauci's doctors have asked him to refrain from speaking for awhile to allow his vocal cords time to recover.


