Djokovic was 'very close' to withdrawing from US Open

WorldNews Thursday, 20 August 2020 ()
Djokovic was 'very close' to withdrawing from US OpenWorld number one Novak Djokovic has revealed he came "very close" to joining the list of big-name absentees at the US Open due to the coronavirus pandemic. Djokovic last week confirmed his participation in the grand slam at Flushing Meadows and is a strong favourite to win what would be his 18th major title in an event that will be staged behind closed doors. Rafael Nadal withdrew earlier this...
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published
News video: Djokovic has nothing to prove after Adria Tour & COVID-19

Djokovic has nothing to prove after Adria Tour & COVID-19 08:49

 World number one Novak Djokovic does not feel he has to act any differently or prove anything when he plays in New York over the next few weeks.

