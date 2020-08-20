|
Djokovic was 'very close' to withdrawing from US Open
Thursday, 20 August 2020 ()
World number one Novak Djokovic has revealed he came "very close" to joining the list of big-name absentees at the US Open due to the coronavirus pandemic. Djokovic last week confirmed his participation in the grand slam at Flushing Meadows and is a strong favourite to win what would be his 18th major title in an event that will be staged behind closed doors. Rafael Nadal withdrew earlier this...
