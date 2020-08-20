Global  
 

Sonae ditches partnership with Angola's dos Santos in Portugal's NOS

WorldNews Thursday, 20 August 2020
Sonae ditches partnership with Angola's dos Santos in Portugal's NOSLISBONPortugal’s Sonae has moved to strengthen its position in local telecoms firm NOS by increasing its stake and ditching a partnership with Isabel dos Santos, the daughter of Angola’s long-time former president. Sonaecom, part of the Sonae conglomerate, said in a filing late...
