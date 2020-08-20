|
Sonae ditches partnership with Angola's dos Santos in Portugal's NOS
Thursday, 20 August 2020 ()
LISBON — Portugal’s Sonae has moved to strengthen its position in local telecoms firm NOS by increasing its stake and ditching a partnership with Isabel dos Santos, the daughter of Angola’s long-time former president. Sonaecom, part of the Sonae conglomerate, said in a filing late...
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Sonae multinational business group based in Maia, Portugal
NOS (Portuguese company) Portuguese media company
Isabel dos Santos Investor
Angola Republic on the west coast of Southern Africa
Angola orders Brazil evangelical churches to closeProsecutors in Angola have ordered the closure of places of worship belonging to one of Brazil's...
WorldNews
José Filomeno dos Santos: Son of Angola's ex-leader jailed for five yearsJosé Filomeno dos Santos was accused of stealing $500m from Angola's Sovereign Wealth Fund.
BBC News
Angolan court sentences ex-leader's son to 5 years in prisonJOHANNESBURG (AP) — A court in Angola has sentenced the son of former President Jose Eduardo dos Santos to five years in prison for fraud and other crimes. The..
WorldNews
Portugal country in southwestern Europe
Air bridges: Quarantine rules lifted for Britons travelling back from Portugal
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:49Published
Quarantine rules lifted for Portugal travelUK tourists will no longer need to quarantine after holidaying in Portugal, the transport secretary says.
BBC News
Portugal president helps rescue two women caught at seaPresident Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa assists the women as their canoe capsizes amid strong currents.
BBC News
Portugal’s sensational ceramic tilesCorrespondent Martha Teichner travels throughout Portugal to tell the story of the country’s rich tradition of covering buildings with colorful ceramic tiles,..
CBS News
Lisbon Capital of Portugal
Champions League: Paris Saint-Germain finally make it to final
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 00:50Published
PSG 'hungry for success' ahead of Champions League final
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:36Published
Paris St Germain book place in first Champions League final with RB Leipzig routParis St Germain are one win away from Champions League glory after claiming an emphatic 3-0 win over RB Leipzig in the semi-final in Lisbon. The French side..
WorldNews
Mbappe could start as PSG target first Champions League finalBy Simon Evans LISBON - Paris St Germain striker Kylian Mbappe could start Tuesday's Champions League semi-final against RB Leipzig, as the French club target..
WorldNews
Tweets about this