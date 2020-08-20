Sonae ditches partnership with Angola's dos Santos in Portugal's NOS Thursday, 20 August 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

LISBON — Portugal ’s Sonae has moved to strengthen its position in local telecoms firm NOS by increasing its stake and ditching a partnership with Isabel dos Santos , the daughter of Angola ’s long-time former president. Sonaecom, part of the Sonae conglomerate, said in a filing late... 👓 View full article

