Woman sues city councillor and City of Brampton for alleged sexual assault during trade mission to Turkey Thursday, 20 August 2020





The suit accuses Councillor Gurpreet Dhillon of assaulting the woman in a hotel room in Ankara over the course of nearly an hour, ignoring her continuous protests — she said “no” 74 times — of which she has a cellphone audio recording, according to a statement of claim filed in court earlier this month.



The councillor used the pretence of showing the woman how to do stretches to alleviate a sore back in order to gain access to her hotel room. “Dhillon exploited his position of trust and power as a City Councillor … to manipulate the situation to get himself alone with the Plaintiff,” the statement of claim says, “and to thereafter use his size and physical strength to overpower, forcibly confine and sexually brutalize the Plaintiff over the space of nearly a full hour.”



The suit says the woman suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder, insomnia and anxiety, and seeks more than $2 million in compensation.



The case dates back to November 2019, when Brampton sent a delegation to Turkey, a trade mission co-ordinated by the Canada Turkey Business Council.



The woman, who runs a local business, talked to the Peel Regional Police when she got home, but since Canadian police don’t have jurisdiction abroad, was informed it would be up to the police in Turkey to prosecute. The Peel Regional Police told the National Post last year they had referred the case to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.



The suit also names the City of Brampton, saying it was “grossly negligent in nominating a sexual predator to be its representative on a trade mission in Turkey.”



None of the allegations have been proven in court.



In an email to the Post, the city said it “does not comment on matters that may be before the courts.”



In an emailed statement to the Post through his lawyer, Dhillon says he continues to “adamantly deny these allegations in their entirety.”



“I intend to vigorously defend against this lawsuit, and I am confident that this matter will be dealt with fairly through our court process.”



The case dates back to November 2019. The woman was invited as part of a trade delegation, and says she met Dhillon for the first time at the five-star Mövenpick Hotel Ankara, and that he invited her to chat in the hotel lobby.



“While tired and wanting to go to her room to sleep, the Plaintiff was concerned that a failure to agree … might injure her business interests,” the statement of claim says.



While they chatted, the document claims that Dhillon turned the conversation to “more intimate and personal details,” including asking whether or not Jane Doe was married and noting that she was “sitting in an uncomfortable manner.”



Jane Doe “told Dhillon that it had been a long day, and that her back was sore.”



The document claims that Dhillon said he was on a basketball team and could show her some stretches to help her back. They both got off the elevator on the same floor — she assumed, the court document says, his hotel room was on the same floor.



When they got to her room, he repeated his offer to show her some stretches. She was “troubled and annoyed by Dhillon’s intrusion,” the document says, “she thought she was safe because Dhillon was an elected official and self-professed leader of the delegation.”



He entered her room, closing the door, and sitting down in her suite, the document says. Again, he brought up the back stretches, the court document says, and she told him twice that he did not need to do this.



“The Plaintiff was now terrified; but had no place to run and did not know what to do,” the document says. “She feared that if she raised her voice or screamed, the situation would get worse.”



She laid on the bed and Dhillon, allegedly, began to stretch her legs. Again, she told Dhillon “this was not right, that she did not want to do this.”



She claims he overpowered her and took off her clothes.



At some point during the struggle, Dhillon tripped, the document says, and Jane Doe got away. When his back was turned, she called another delegate; no answer. She texted him, and then hit “record” on her phone.



“Finally, after nearly an hour of continually sexually assaulting the Plaintiff, it appears Dhillon either grew tired or just gave up,” and left, says the statement of claim.



On the recording on her phone, the Plaintiff can be heard saying “no” roughly 74 times, the statement of claim says.



Brampton’s integrity commissioner looked into the case and recommended a 90-day suspension, without pay, for Dhillon.



Earlier this month, Brampton city council unanimously suspended Dhillon and stripped him of his position on the economic committee, officially reprimanded him and demanded a formal apology, according to a report in the Brampton Guardian newspaper.



