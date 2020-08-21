Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Who is Sarah Cooper? Viral Trump impersonator appears at DNC, bags TV specials

USATODAY.com Friday, 21 August 2020 ()
Comedian Sarah Cooper just bagged a Netflix special. Here are her thoughts on the viral Trump impressions that have launched her social media stardom.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Sarah Cooper Sarah Cooper Author, Comedian

Comedian Sarah Cooper riffs on Trump at DNC

 Comedian Sarah Cooper appeared at the DNC's convention, reviving her famous TikTok videos in which she imitates Donald Trump. After her comedy skit, where she..
USATODAY.com

After inking a deal with Netflix, Trump impersonator Sarah Cooper is also getting a TV show

 Image: Sarah Cooper

We already knew that Sarah Cooper, the comedian that has gone viral for her impersonations of Trump, is getting a comedy special..
The Verge
Sarah Cooper's 'How to Be Successful Without Hurting Men's Feelings' in Development at CBS, 'The Crown' Showrunner on Meghan Mar [Video]

Sarah Cooper's 'How to Be Successful Without Hurting Men's Feelings' in Development at CBS, 'The Crown' Showrunner on Meghan Mar

Sarah Cooper's second book, 'How to Be Successful Without Hurting Men's Feelings,' is now in development at CBS, 'The Crown' showrunner explains why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are off limits & Charlotte Kirk is at the center of Ron Meyer's exit.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 02:25Published
Sarah Cooper Will Get Her Own Netflix Special [Video]

Sarah Cooper Will Get Her Own Netflix Special

Sarah Cooper is getting her own Netflix special. Netflix made the announcement on Wednesday. Cooper found fame turning President Donald Trump's comments into viral videos. "Sarah Cooper: Everything's Fine" will be a variety special full of vignettes dealing with politics, race, gender, and other subjects. According to CNN, Cooper will be joined by special guests who will participate in short interviews and sketches. "Everything's Fine" is set to premiere in Fall 2020.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:34Published

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

U.S. vet Duckworth: "Our country deserves better" [Video]

U.S. vet Duckworth: "Our country deserves better"

U.S. Illinois Senator Tammy Duckworth, a veteran who was wounded in battle, slammed President Donald Trump as a "coward-in-chief" and said U.S. service members deserve better.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 03:05Published

Democratic National Convention Live Highlights: Biden To Address the Convention

 Democrats made the case that Joe Biden is the big-tent candidate for a big-tent moment, appealing to Republicans and progressives alike who are determined to..
NYTimes.com

Andrew Yang makes an appeal to 2016 Trump voters at DNC: "I get it"

 Andrew Yang, who Joe Biden faced in the primary, said in his Democratic National Convention speech that he understood the appeal of voting for President Trump in..
CBS News

Democratic National Convention Democratic National Convention Series of presidential nominating conventions of the United States Democratic Party

DNC pays tribute to Biden's late son Beau

 On the fourth night of the Democratic National Convention, the Democrats paid tribute to Joe BIden's son Beau, who died in 2015. Beau Biden served in the..
CBS News

Democratic National Convention pays tribute to John Lewis

 John Legend and Common performed "Glory" following a video tribute to Congressman John Lewis, who died in July. The video featured prerecorded comments by..
CBS News

Julia Louis-Dreyfus' comedy as Democratic National Convention host stirs debate

 "Cringe" was a word that came up frequently on social media in response to Julia Louis-Dreyfus as host at the Democratic National Convention.
USATODAY.com

Netflix Netflix American technology and media services provider and production company

Bobby Deol interview: Class of 83 reflects on slump, focusses on resurgence [Video]

Bobby Deol interview: Class of 83 reflects on slump, focusses on resurgence

Based on true events, Netflix and Red Chillies' Class of '83 is the gritty story of a policeman failed by the system. Will Vijay Singh (Bobby Deol) be able to fulfil his purpose or will the fire he ignites burn his own house down? Watch our interview with Bobby Deol, who takes us through his journey in the films, from being a 90s heartthrob, to witnessing a slump, and now staging a comeback.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 15:59Published

Netflix is 'deeply sorry' for 'inappropriate artwork' used for film about kids' dance group

 "Cuties," is a French-language film centered on an 11-year-old girl who joins a dance group dubbed the "Cuties." It's slated for streaming on Sept. 9.
USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Sarah Cooper Lands Comedy Special at Netflix | THR News [Video]

Sarah Cooper Lands Comedy Special at Netflix | THR News

Sarah Cooper, who has broken out during the pandemic on TikTok for her Trump impersonations, including her viral "How to Medical" video, has landed a variety special at Netflix.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 01:43Published

Related news from verified sources

Who is Sarah Cooper? Viral Trump impersonator appears at DNC, bags TV specials

 Comedian Sarah Cooper just bagged a Netflix special. Here are her thoughts on the viral Trump impressions that have launched her social media stardom.
USATODAY.com

'Selling Sunset' Creator Explains Why Justin Hartley Was Never On the Show

 Justin Hartley‘s ex-wife Chrishell Stause stars on the Netflix series Selling Sunset, but he never once made an appearance on the reality show… and now the...
Just Jared

22 TV shows Netflix canceled even though critics loved them

22 TV shows Netflix canceled even though critics loved them · Netflix often sees little value in long-running TV shows, which has led to some critically acclaimed series getting the boot early in their runs. · We...
Business Insider


Tweets about this

BosePramesh

Pramesh Bose RT @AugustTakala: Netflix has issued a statement saying it changed the 'inappropriate artwork' used to promote 'Cuties': “We’re deeply sor… 3 minutes ago

mattsasylum

Mattsasylum RT @miggsboson: an update from Netflix: “We’re deeply sorry for the inappropriate artwork that we used for Cuties. It was not OK, nor was i… 4 minutes ago

WasThanosRight

Justin RT @mikemikemike444: Were deeply sorry for the inappropriate artwork that we used for Mignonnes/Cuties. It was not OK nor was it repr..as t… 20 minutes ago

JohnFortune18

John Fortune RT @USATODAY: "We're deeply sorry for the inappropriate artwork that we used for Mignonnes/Cuties," the statement read. "It was not OK, nor… 26 minutes ago

elliottaster

elliott aster | BLM | ACAB RT @CaliConserv1: @netflix We're deeply sorry for exposing our own inappropriate subject matter in Mignonnes/Cuties. It turned people again… 41 minutes ago

Call_Me_Ryan_

Ryan | Currently playing: Borderlands 3 "wE'Re dEEply soRRY foR tHe inAPpRopRiaTe ARtWorK" HOW ABOUT APOLOGIZING FOR EVEN CONSIDERING THIS "FILM" WAS A GO… https://t.co/DGN4kn3FHH 59 minutes ago