Who is Sarah Cooper? Viral Trump impersonator appears at DNC, bags TV specials
Friday, 21 August 2020 ()
Comedian Sarah Cooper just bagged a Netflix special. Here are her thoughts on the viral Trump impressions that have launched her social media stardom.
Sarah Cooper Author, Comedian
Comedian Sarah Cooper appeared at the DNC's convention, reviving her famous TikTok videos in which she imitates Donald Trump.
USATODAY.com
Sarah Cooper, the comedian that has gone viral for her impersonations of Trump, is getting a comedy special
We already knew that Sarah Cooper, the comedian that has gone viral for her impersonations of Trump, is getting a comedy special..
The Verge
Sarah Cooper's 'How to Be Successful Without Hurting Men's Feelings' in Development at CBS, 'The Crown' Showrunner on Meghan Mar
Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 02:25Published
Sarah Cooper Will Get Her Own Netflix Special
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:34Published
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
U.S. vet Duckworth: "Our country deserves better"
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 03:05Published
Democrats made the case that Joe Biden is the big-tent candidate for a big-tent moment, appealing to Republicans and progressives alike who are determined to
NYTimes.com
Andrew Yang, who Joe Biden faced in the primary, said in his Democratic National Convention speech that he understood the appeal of voting for President Trump in
CBS News
Democratic National Convention Series of presidential nominating conventions of the United States Democratic Party
On the fourth night of the Democratic National Convention, the Democrats paid tribute to Joe BIden's son Beau, who died in 2015. Beau Biden served in the
CBS News
John Legend and Common performed "Glory" following a video tribute to Congressman John Lewis, who died in July.
CBS News
"Cringe" was a word that came up frequently on social media in response to Julia Louis-Dreyfus as host at the Democratic National Convention.
USATODAY.com
Netflix American technology and media services provider and production company
Bobby Deol interview: Class of 83 reflects on slump, focusses on resurgence
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 15:59Published
"Cuties," is a French-language film centered on an 11-year-old girl who joins a dance group dubbed the "Cuties." It's slated for streaming on Sept. 9.
USATODAY.com
