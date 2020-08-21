Global  
 

Washington Football Team coach Ron Rivera says he has been diagnosed with cancer

Friday, 21 August 2020
Ron Rivera said he plans to continue coaching the Washington Football Team after being diagnosed with squamous cell cancer of the neck.
News video: Washington Football Team president Jason Wright discusses his new position and changing the team culture

Washington Football Team president Jason Wright discusses his new position and changing the team culture 03:44

 Washington Football Team new president Jason Wright joins Marcellus Wiley and Emmanuel Acho on today's show. Jason discusses his new position and changing the culture in Washington.

Ron Rivera Ron Rivera American football player and coach


Washington Football Team Washington Football Team American football team based in the Washington, D.C. area

Kansas City Chiefs Ban Headdresses and Native American-Themed Face Paint at Stadium

 The announcement came just over a month after Washington’s football team announced, under pressure from corporate sponsors, that it would drop its logo and the..
NYTimes.com

Two women say ex-Washington RB Derrius Guice raped them at LSU when he was a freshman

 Two former LSU students say recently released Washington Football Team running back Derrius Guice raped them in 2016, when Guice was an LSU freshman.
USATODAY.com

Washington QB Alex Smith explains why he came back from leg injury: 'I'm going to be better off'

 Washington quarterback Alex Smith had 17 surgeries to repair a compound fracture in his leg that became infected. Now he explains why he came back.
USATODAY.com

Washington make Wright NFL's first black team president

 The Washington Football Team appoint Jason Wright as their new president - making him the NFL's first black team president.
BBC News

