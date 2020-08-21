|
Washington Football Team coach Ron Rivera says he has been diagnosed with cancer
Friday, 21 August 2020 ()
Ron Rivera said he plans to continue coaching the Washington Football Team after being diagnosed with squamous cell cancer of the neck.
Ron Rivera American football player and coach
Washington Football Team American football team based in the Washington, D.C. area
