Surprise, Swifties! Taylor Swift drops signed 'Folklore' CDs at indie shops across country

USATODAY.com Friday, 21 August 2020 ()
Swifties got quite a surprise Thursday, after Taylor Swift sent batches of signed "Folklore" CDs to indie record shops across the country.
Video Credit: Billboard News
News video: Taylor Swift Reveals Inspirations Behind Her 'Cardigan' Video | Billboard News

Taylor Swift Reveals Inspirations Behind Her 'Cardigan' Video | Billboard News 01:32

 Taylor Swift normally leaves it up to Swifties to decode her legendary Easter eggs. But in a new video for the Vevo Footnotes series, she describes all the inspirations for her "Cardigan" video.

Taylor Swift Taylor Swift American singer-songwriter, record producer, and actress

Taylor Swift's cash gift helps student take up degree

 A London-based Portuguese student has had her "dreams come true" after the gift to fund her at university.
BBC News

Surprise! Taylor Swift uncovers 'Cardigan' video Easter eggs

 The superstar revealed in an interview that she included numerous Easter eggs in the video, which dropped July 24 as part of her hit "Folklore" album.
USATODAY.com
Taylor Swift slams Donald Trump's 'calculated dismantling' of postal service [Video]

Taylor Swift slams Donald Trump's 'calculated dismantling' of postal service

Taylor Swift has accused U.S. leader Donald Trump of 'dismantling' the U.S. Postal Service ahead of November's election.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:57Published

Blackpink & Selena Gomez's 'SELPINK' Teaser, BTS' 'Dynamite' Video Preview and Taylor Swift's 'Cardigan' Visual Easter Eggs | Bi [Video]

Blackpink & Selena Gomez's 'SELPINK' Teaser, BTS' 'Dynamite' Video Preview and Taylor Swift's 'Cardigan' Visual Easter Eggs | Bi

Blackpink & Selena Gomez's 'SELPINK' Teaser, BTS' 'Dynamite' Video Preview and Taylor Swift's 'Cardigan' Visual Easter Eggs | Billboard News

Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media     Duration: 03:12Published
Thanks to TikTok, a 2008 Taylor Swift single is 2020’s song of the summer [Video]

Thanks to TikTok, a 2008 Taylor Swift single is 2020’s song of the summer

Though Taylor Swift recently released a surprise studio album to much fanfare, .people on TikTok are much more interested in the pop queen’s 2008 Shakespeare-inspired single, “Love Story”.it’s..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:01Published
Chrissy Teigen Pregnancy Announcement, Lady Gaga to Perform at MTV VMAs & More | Billboard News [Video]

Chrissy Teigen Pregnancy Announcement, Lady Gaga to Perform at MTV VMAs & More | Billboard News

Breaking news on who's performing at this year's MTV VMAs, Katy Perry Reveals her favorite Taylor Swift 'Folklore' track and John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are expecting! These are your top Billboard..

Credit: Billboard News     Duration: 02:44Published

