|
Surprise, Swifties! Taylor Swift drops signed 'Folklore' CDs at indie shops across country
Friday, 21 August 2020 ()
Swifties got quite a surprise Thursday, after Taylor Swift sent batches of signed "Folklore" CDs to indie record shops across the country.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Taylor Swift American singer-songwriter, record producer, and actress
Taylor Swift's cash gift helps student take up degreeA London-based Portuguese student has had her "dreams come true" after the gift to fund her at university.
BBC News
Surprise! Taylor Swift uncovers 'Cardigan' video Easter eggsThe superstar revealed in an interview that she included numerous Easter eggs in the video, which dropped July 24 as part of her hit "Folklore" album.
USATODAY.com
Taylor Swift slams Donald Trump's 'calculated dismantling' of postal service
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:57Published
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this