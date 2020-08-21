|
Anthony Davis dominates, Lakers easily roll over Blazers in Game 2 for first playoff win since 2012
Anthony Davis scored 31 points and pulled down 11 rebounds as Los Angeles flexed its muscles on defense and held Portland to 88 points.
