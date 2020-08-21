Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Anthony Davis dominates, Lakers easily roll over Blazers in Game 2 for first playoff win since 2012

USATODAY.com Friday, 21 August 2020 ()
Anthony Davis scored 31 points and pulled down 11 rebounds as Los Angeles flexed its muscles on defense and held Portland to 88 points.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published
News video: Chris Broussard expects the Lakers to win Game 2, 'But Anthony Davis has got to step up'

Chris Broussard expects the Lakers to win Game 2, 'But Anthony Davis has got to step up' 02:04

 Chris Broussard isn't fazed by the Los Angeles Lakers Game 1 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers, and tells Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe that he's expecting a Lakers' victory in Game 2. Broussard thinks LeBron James will come out confident tonight, and lift the Lakers out of a possible 0-2 hole......

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Los Angeles Lakers Los Angeles Lakers American professional basketball team

LeBron James wears modified MAGA hat to back Breonna Taylor's cause

 The L.A. Lakers superstar and some teammates are calling for the arrest of the police officers who shot her to death in her Louisville apartment in March.
CBS News

Blazers take advantage of Lakers' poor 3-point shooting to steal Game 1

 Damian Lillard scored 34 points and the Blazers held the Lakers to 5-of-32 from 3-point range to take Game 1 of their first-round series.
USATODAY.com

LeBron James, Lakers Wear Fake MAGA Hat Supporting Breonna Taylor Before Game

 The entire Lakers roster is joining James in calling for justice for Taylor -- with stars from Dwight Howard to Anthony Davis to Alex Caruso wearing the hats..
TMZ.com

LeBron James, LA Lakers turn red MAGA hat into social justice message about Breonna Taylor

 Before their playoff opener with the Blazers, LeBron James and the Lakers wore fake MAGA hats with a social justice message supporting Breonna Taylor.
USATODAY.com

Anthony Davis Anthony Davis American basketball player


Los Angeles Los Angeles City in California

Beth Salamensky, Lawyer Who Found an L.G.B.T.Q. Community, Dies at 43

 She moved from the Chicago area to Los Angeles, where she joined a lesbian and gay synagogue. But after falling destitute, she withdrew and died of the..
NYTimes.com

Netflix is re-creating iconic Stranger Things sets in LA, and you can drive your car through them

 Image: Netflix

Netflix on Thursday announced the launch of a unique Stranger Things immersive theater production it’s calling a “drive-into..
The Verge
Jim Belushi Says Pit Would Have Saved His Brother's Life [Video]

Jim Belushi Says Pit Would Have Saved His Brother's Life

Actor Jim Belushi is pro-cannabis. He has left acting to join the cannabis industry. He has a reality show, "Growing Belushi", about his efforts to grow his legal cannabis farm in Oregon. On the debut episode he talked about his brother, famed "Saturday Night Live" and "Animal House" star John Belushi. John died at 33 of a cocaine and heroin overdose at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles in 1982.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:43Published

Coronavirus live updates: LA cracks down on 'nightclub' house; Las Vegas casinos could be inflaming COVID spread; Florida marks 10K deaths

 Las Vegas casinos may be spreaders. University of North Carolina temporarily suspends sports. Florida surpasses 10,000 deaths. Latest COVID-19 news.
USATODAY.com

Portland, Oregon Portland, Oregon The most populous city in Oregon, US

Portland police declare riot for second night [Video]

Portland police declare riot for second night

Police declared a riot on Wednesday for a second night in the U.S. city of Portland after demanding the breakup of a protest near an Immigration and Customs Enforcement building, calling it an unlawful assembly.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:56Published

Uber’s $25-a-month subscription service is now available across the US — except California

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Uber Pass, the subscription service that the company first introduced in 2018, is now available nationwide —..
The Verge

'They just threw a bomb': Portland police investigate reported explosive over weekend

 Portland has been the scene of nightly, often violent, demonstrations against racism and police brutality since the killing of George Floyd.
USATODAY.com

Portland police investigate, seek witnesses after possible explosive detonated downtown

 Video shared on social media captured a loud bang and what appears to be residual smoke in downtown Portland over the weekend.
 
USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Cousin Sal: Damian Lillard is not all that, I like the Lakers for Game 2 [Video]

Cousin Sal: Damian Lillard is not all that, I like the Lakers for Game 2

Cousin Sal thinks we shouldn't get too crazy about the Portland Trail Blazers' Game 1 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers. He tells Rachel Bonnetta, Clay Travis and Todd Fuhrman that Blazers' star..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 05:36Published
'This is deeply troubling & concerning' — Shannon Sharpe on Lakers upset loss to Blazers [Video]

'This is deeply troubling & concerning' — Shannon Sharpe on Lakers upset loss to Blazers

Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers were too hot to handle for the Los Angeles Lakers last night. LeBron James made history by becoming the first player to ever have 20 points, 15 rebounds..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 03:34Published
Colin Cowherd talks Game 1 of Lakers - Trail Blazers series: 'We got a real battle on our hands' [Video]

Colin Cowherd talks Game 1 of Lakers - Trail Blazers series: 'We got a real battle on our hands'

The Portland Trail Blazers have fought their way to the playoffs, and tonight they will face the Los Angeles Lakers for Game 1 of the series. Colin Cowherd believes this is as good as a first round..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 03:00Published

Related news from verified sources

Anthony Davis dominates, Lakers easily roll over Blazers in Game 2 for first playoff win since 2012

 Anthony Davis scored 31 points and pulled down 11 rebounds as Los Angeles flexed its muscles on defense and held Portland to 88 points.
USATODAY.com

Damian Lillard scores 34 and Blazers beat Lakers in Game 1

 LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Damian Lillard had 34 points and the Portland Trail Blazers spoiled LeBron James’ first playoff appearance for the Los Angeles...
SFGate Also reported by •FOX Sports

Colin Cowherd: The Los Angeles Lakers couldn't have a tougher path to a championship

Colin Cowherd: The Los Angeles Lakers couldn't have a tougher path to a championship Colin Cowherd thinks the Los Angeles Lakers' path to the championship is tougher than ever with teams like the Portland Trail Blazers, the Houston Rockets and...
FOX Sports


Tweets about this