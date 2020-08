J_twiri7 πŸ’œπŸ’œπŸ’œπŸ’œπŸ’œπŸ’œπŸ’œ @BTS_twt Mr Namjoon bring them here so they can explain what they are doing to usπŸ˜­πŸ’œπŸ’œπŸ’œπŸ’œπŸ’œπŸ’œπŸ’œ. Lighting us up like dyna… https://t.co/nJp6InjnNc 5 minutes ago Rintu Das RT @dna: #BTS lighting it up like 'Dynamite' is here to get you grooving through the day #BTS_Dynamite #BTS #DynamiteToday #Dynamite @BTS_… 15 minutes ago DNA #BTS lighting it up like 'Dynamite' is here to get you grooving through the day #BTS_Dynamite #BTS #DynamiteToday… https://t.co/rAWkUzZ9qo 22 minutes ago allona⁷ Embedded link 6 BTS - Dynamite for Non-US ARMYS #DynamiteToday #DynamiteTonight #BTSDynamite #DynamiteMV ⁦@BTS_twt⁩ https://t.co/cWzPoleHsg 23 minutes ago β‚β‚‚β‚‡πšπšŠπš•πš•πšŠπšœπŸ³ i didn’t fckn choose to be an army ok. i watched them on snl in accident and now i’m here lighting it up like dynamite 28 minutes ago mari ⁷ WWH REALLY OUT HERE LIGHTING IT TF OFF LIKE DYNAMITE https://t.co/VOszBbi88b 1 hour ago michaelaπŸŠβ—‘Μˆ here is my ami card submission of the year: YEAH! YEAHHHHH!!!!!! MOST CERTAINLY!!!!!! I AM LIGHTING IT UP LIKE DYNA… https://t.co/iD8Ls5fXRk 2 hours ago Ω‹ BTS REALLY OUT HERE LIGHTING UP THE MUSIC INDUSTRY LIKE DYNAMITE 😍 who's doin it like them? https://t.co/CpTPhs8aLN 2 hours ago