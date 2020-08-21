|
Kansas City Chiefs ban fans from wearing headdresses and face paint
Friday, 21 August 2020 ()
Kansas City Chiefs ban fans from wearing headdresses or face paint that "appropriates American Indian cultures" at their home stadium.
Kansas City Chiefs National Football League franchise in Kansas City, Missouri
Kansas City Chiefs ban headdresses and Native American face paintThe NFL team is also looking at modifying or changing some of its traditions, including the Arrowhead Chop.
CBS News
Kansas City Chiefs Ban Headdresses and Native American-Themed Face Paint at StadiumThe announcement came just over a month after Washington’s football team announced, under pressure from corporate sponsors, that it would drop its logo and the..
NYTimes.com
Kansas City Chiefs ban headdresses from games, reviewing 'Arrowhead Chop'The Chiefs previously had discouraged fans from wearing headdresses but now will not permit anyone wearing the costume to enter the stadium.
USATODAY.com
Native Americans in the United States Indigenous peoples of the United States (except Hawaii)
Congress addresses crisis of missing and murdered Native American womenBipartisan lawmakers in Congress have introduced bills to address the crisis of missing and murdered Native American women. CBS News reporter Grace Segers joins..
CBS News
‘We’ve Already Survived an Apocalypse’: Indigenous Writers Are Changing Sci-FiLong underrepresented in genre fiction, Native American and First Nations authors are reshaping its otherworldly (but still often Eurocentric) worlds.
NYTimes.com
