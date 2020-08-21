Global  
 

Kansas City Chiefs ban fans from wearing headdresses and face paint

BBC News Friday, 21 August 2020 ()
Kansas City Chiefs ban fans from wearing headdresses or face paint that "appropriates American Indian cultures" at their home stadium.
Kansas City Chiefs ban headdresses and Native American face paint

 The NFL team is also looking at modifying or changing some of its traditions, including the Arrowhead Chop.
CBS News

Kansas City Chiefs Ban Headdresses and Native American-Themed Face Paint at Stadium

 The announcement came just over a month after Washington’s football team announced, under pressure from corporate sponsors, that it would drop its logo and the..
NYTimes.com

Kansas City Chiefs ban headdresses from games, reviewing 'Arrowhead Chop'

 The Chiefs previously had discouraged fans from wearing headdresses but now will not permit anyone wearing the costume to enter the stadium.
USATODAY.com

Congress addresses crisis of missing and murdered Native American women

 Bipartisan lawmakers in Congress have introduced bills to address the crisis of missing and murdered Native American women. CBS News reporter Grace Segers joins..
CBS News

‘We’ve Already Survived an Apocalypse’: Indigenous Writers Are Changing Sci-Fi

 Long underrepresented in genre fiction, Native American and First Nations authors are reshaping its otherworldly (but still often Eurocentric) worlds.
NYTimes.com

