Kim Jong Un delegates some powers to sister Kim Yo Jong, South Korean intelligence says

WorldNews Friday, 21 August 2020 ()
Kim Jong Un delegates some powers to sister Kim Yo Jong, South Korean intelligence saysSeoul, South Korea (CNN)Kim Jong Un has reportedly given his sister, Kim Yo Jong, partial authority to oversee "general state affairs" in order to ease the North Korean leader's workload, according to South Korean intelligence. South Korea's National Intelligence Service (NIS) told the country's lawmakers that Kim Jong Un's decision to transfer more power to his younger sister further bolstered the argument that she is now the country's "de-facto second in command," but does not take away from the fact that Kim Jong...
