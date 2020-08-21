Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

AFL 2020 Round 13 Live Scores - Gold Coast v Carlton

The Age Friday, 21 August 2020 ()
It's 12th versus 13th on the ladder. And it's a vital chance for Carlton to secure a win and continue their finals push. AFL footy hits Darwin for the first time this year.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

AFL round 13 live scores - Gold Coast v Carlton

 It's 12th versus 13th on the ladder. And it's a vital chance for Carlton to secure a win and continue their finals push. AFL footy hits Darwin for the first time...
Brisbane Times

AFL round 13 teams and expert tips

 The selected teams for round 13 of the 2020 AFL season, starting with Carlton v Gold Coast in Darwin on Friday night.
The Age


Tweets about this

TonyH251

Anthony Hope RT @FOXFOOTY: FT | @CarltonFC 7.18 (60) def @GoldCoastSuns 4.3 (27). It should've been an even bigger win for the Blues, who are well and… 2 hours ago

FOXFOOTY

Fox Footy FT | @CarltonFC 7.18 (60) def @GoldCoastSuns 4.3 (27). It should've been an even bigger win for the Blues, who are… https://t.co/yZuUUUXngG 3 hours ago

Lachy_Steele

Lachlan Steele RT @FOXFOOTY: The Suns REALLY needed something heading into three-quarter-time... and yet Izak Rankine did this. 🤦‍♂️ 📺 Stream #AFLSunsBlu… 3 hours ago

FOXFOOTY

Fox Footy The Suns REALLY needed something heading into three-quarter-time... and yet Izak Rankine did this. 🤦‍♂️ 📺 Stream… https://t.co/EJhD0YYGvj 3 hours ago

FOXFOOTY

Fox Footy 3QT | @CarltonFC 6.11 (47) lead @GoldCoastSuns 3.2 (20) Rankine dribbles into the post on the siren as Suns strugg… https://t.co/j9pPGuyj7o 3 hours ago

FOXFOOTY

Fox Footy Eddie Betts did everything but goal after some magic in the pocket. Minutes later, he cashed in on some Zac Fisher… https://t.co/6Hk9Z5qFBm 4 hours ago

FOXFOOTY

Fox Footy HT | @CarltonFC 5.7 (37) lead @GoldCoastSuns 2.0 (12). Blues kicked away late in Q2. Marc Murphy on fire early; hi… https://t.co/Xd3xJHlSyx 4 hours ago

spud01au

Cathy O’Malley #SquirrelSquad #ARRF RT @FOXFOOTY: QT | @CarltonFC 1.4 (10) lead @GoldCoastSuns 0.0 (0). Michael Gibbons & Jack Newnes missed set shots early in slippery condi… 5 hours ago