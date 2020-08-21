Global  
 

Lakers' LeBron James talks Malcolm X and Donald Trump-Goodyear feud

USATODAY.com Friday, 21 August 2020
LeBron James discussed reading "The Autobiography of Malcolm X" and the president's spat with Goodyear, which is based in James' hometown of Akron.
Video Credit: THR News - Published
News video: LeBron James Reveals Tune Squad Uniforms for 'Space Jam' Sequel, Pro-Trump Russiagate Documentary in the Works & More | THR News

LeBron James Reveals Tune Squad Uniforms for 'Space Jam' Sequel, Pro-Trump Russiagate Documentary in the Works & More | THR News 02:34

 A pro-Trump Russiagate doc is in the works from the daughter of a Hollywood legend, three 'Ellen Show' Producers are out amid a WarnerMedia investigation and LeBron James has revealed the Tune Squad uniforms for the upcoming 'Space Jam' sequel.

