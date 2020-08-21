|
Lakers' LeBron James talks Malcolm X and Donald Trump-Goodyear feud
Friday, 21 August 2020 ()
LeBron James discussed reading "The Autobiography of Malcolm X" and the president's spat with Goodyear, which is based in James' hometown of Akron.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
LeBron James American basketball player
LeBron James and Other Athletes Sign Letter Against Voter Suppression
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:57Published
LeBron James expresses support for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on VICE TV's 'Stick to Sports'On the VICE TV series hosted by Jemele Hill and Cari Champion, LeBron James said he would "for sure" campaign for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.
USATODAY.com
LeBron James Will Campaign for Joe Biden and Kamala, 'We Need Change'LeBron James says he will officially join Team Biden -- and will actively campaign for the V.P. and Kamala Harris to defeat Donald Trump in the presidential..
TMZ.com
Los Angeles Lakers American professional basketball team
NBA play-offs: LA Lakers victory levels series with Portland Trail BlazersThe Los Angeles Lakers level their Western Conference play-off series with the Portland Trail Blazers thanks to a 111-88 victory in Orlando, Florida.
BBC News
Anthony Davis dominates, Lakers easily roll over Blazers in Game 2 for first playoff win since 2012Anthony Davis scored 31 points and pulled down 11 rebounds as Los Angeles flexed its muscles on defense and held Portland to 88 points.
USATODAY.com
LeBron James wears modified MAGA hat to back Breonna Taylor's causeThe L.A. Lakers superstar and some teammates are calling for the arrest of the police officers who shot her to death in her Louisville apartment in March.
CBS News
Blazers take advantage of Lakers' poor 3-point shooting to steal Game 1Damian Lillard scored 34 points and the Blazers held the Lakers to 5-of-32 from 3-point range to take Game 1 of their first-round series.
USATODAY.com
Malcolm X American human rights activist and Muslim minister
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
UFC's Tyron Woodley on Trump, 'I Don't Think He's Racist'"Some black people are going to be upset with me ..." UFC star Tyron Woodley does NOT believe Donald Trump is a racist -- insisting the only color he REALLY..
TMZ.com
Criminal allegations against Steve Bannon and Trump's inner circle are unprecedentedBannon arrest is latest in a long line of criminal charges involving Trump confidants. This level of criminality surrounding a president is unparalleled.
USATODAY.com
Joe Biden promises ‘end to national darkness’ in acceptance speech
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:19Published
Macron pledges support for Russia's Navalny
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:35Published
Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company Global tire manufacturing company
Politicians and workers rally in support of Goodyear
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:08Published
Trump to speak in Pennsylvania amid DNC festivitiesPresident Trump will travel to Pennsylvania Thursday after criticizing Goodyear tires, which banned MAGA attire.
CBS News
Trump urges boycott on Goodyear tires
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:07Published
Akron, Ohio City in Ohio, United States
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this