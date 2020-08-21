Global  
 

Postmaster General to testify, 'Golden State Killer' faces sentencing, California wildfires: 5 things to know Friday

USATODAY.com Friday, 21 August 2020 ()
Postmaster General Louis DeJoy to testify, "Golden State Killer" Joseph DeAngelo is expected to be sentenced and more news you need to know Friday.
Visalia Ransacker Visalia Ransacker pseudonym formerly used to refer to the Golden State Killer

Sneak peek: The Golden State Killer

 Survivors confront the man known as The Golden State Killer, after his 40 year reign of terror. "48 Hours" and correspondent Tracy Smith have the latest in the..
CBS News

In CA: Newsom declares emergency over wildfires; a bear bites; bubonic plague arrives

 Plus: The Golden State Killer hears from victims, hope for the U.S. Postal Service, promising coronavirus news and the governor declares an emergency over..
USATODAY.com

'Rot in hell': 'Golden State Killer' Joseph DeAngelo faces his victims in court on first day of sentencing hearings

 Joseph James DeAngelo, the man dubbed as the "Golden State Killer," is thought to be one of California's most prolific serial killers.
USATODAY.com

Louis DeJoy Louis DeJoy American businessman, 75th United States Postmaster General

How journalism helped save the postal service

 Postmaster general Louis Dejoy suspended controversial changes to the U.S. Postal Service after critics claimed the changes were causing mail delays, potentially..
CBS News

Representative Jayapal on examining the U.S. Postal Service

 The Congressional Progressive Caucus held a hearing Thursday to better understand how the U.S. Postal Service has transformed in recent months under the..
CBS News

Here’s What to Watch as the Postmaster General Testifies Before Congress

 Louis DeJoy’s appearance before the Senate Homeland Security Committee will be his first congressional testimony since he suspended cost-cutting measures at..
NYTimes.com
House Dems Turn Attention To Mnuchin's Involvement In DeJoy's Appointment [Video]

House Dems Turn Attention To Mnuchin's Involvement In DeJoy's Appointment

House Democrats are casting a beady eye on US Postal Service Postmaster General Louis DeJoy--and how he got the job. CNN reports House Dems are scrutinizing DeJoy's selection as postmaster general in May -- and the Trump administration's involvement in his appointment. The scrutiny comes in the wake of numerous cost-cutting measures that Democrats charge are causing unacceptable delays in mail delivery.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:42Published

California California State in the western United States

California wildfires death toll reaches five as thousands of homes are threatened [Video]

California wildfires death toll reaches five as thousands of homes are threatened

Five people have died and more than a hundred homes have been destroyed bywildfires in northern California. The blaze, caused by severe heat andlightning strikes, has been raging for several weeks and has torn through 500square miles. Bonny Doon resident Mugs Hammer says attempts to fend off thefires feel futile.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:07Published

California governor emphasizes climate change threat at DNC

 California Governor Gavin Newsom, appearing from a forest while wildfires ravage the state, used his time at the Democratic National Convention to emphasize the..
CBS News

Former California Senator Barbara Boxer: "We are the laughing stock of the world"

 Former California Senator Barbara Boxer says President Trump's presidency has turned the country into the "laughing stock of the world." She joins Elaine Quijano..
CBS News

In CA: Uber and Lyft get a green light, chaos at L.A. Post Offices, and fires rage on

 Plus: Will Joshua trees be designated endangered? Newsom skips the DNC. And meet a really fat bear (not in California)
 
USATODAY.com

Related videos from verified sources

'I Will Never Be The Same Person': Ex-Wife Of Golden State Killer Submits Victim Impact Statement [Video]

'I Will Never Be The Same Person': Ex-Wife Of Golden State Killer Submits Victim Impact Statement

A judgment day 40 years in the making. The terrors of the man known as the Golden State Killer will be formally punished during a sentencing hearing at Sacramento State University Friday.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 02:13Published
Golden State Killer sentencing: DeAngelo faces families of murder victims [Video]

Golden State Killer sentencing: DeAngelo faces families of murder victims

It took nearly 40 years before Debbi Domingo McMullan got the chance to stand in front of her mother’s killer and speak her mind.

Credit: KTXL     Duration: 01:45Published
Rare fire tornado among one of 360-plus Northern California wildfires blazing throughout Golden State [Video]

Rare fire tornado among one of 360-plus Northern California wildfires blazing throughout Golden State

A rare fire tornado moved across Vacaville’s Pleasant Valley Area on Wednesday. (August 19, 2020) There are currently over 360 wildfires raging across the Golden State.

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:36Published

