Postmaster General to testify, 'Golden State Killer' faces sentencing, California wildfires: 5 things to know Friday

House Dems Turn Attention To Mnuchin's Involvement In DeJoy's Appointment



House Democrats are casting a beady eye on US Postal Service Postmaster General Louis DeJoy--and how he got the job. CNN reports House Dems are scrutinizing DeJoy's selection as postmaster general in May -- and the Trump administration's involvement in his appointment. The scrutiny comes in the wake of numerous cost-cutting measures that Democrats charge are causing unacceptable delays in mail delivery.

