Pro football Hall of Famer files racial discrimination lawsuit over business deal

USATODAY.com Thursday, 20 August 2020 ()
Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jerome Bettis alleges in a federal lawsuit that trucking company he partially owns was unfairly terminated.
