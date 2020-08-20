|
Pro football Hall of Famer files racial discrimination lawsuit over business deal
Thursday, 20 August 2020 ()
Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jerome Bettis alleges in a federal lawsuit that trucking company he partially owns was unfairly terminated.
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Jerome Bettis American football running back
Pittsburgh Steelers National Football League franchise in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Pacman Jones Makes Peace with Joe Haden, Suspects Joey Porter In Jersey PrankPacman Jones tells TMZ Sports he spoke with Joe Haden and no longer believes the Steelers star orchestrated the jersey prank that resulted in a bonfire. But,..
TMZ.com
Tweets about this