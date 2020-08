You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Europa Final Match Preview: Sevilla F.C. v Inter Milan



Match preview for the Europa League final between Sevilla and Inter Milan.Inter Milan boss Antonio Conte is on the cusp of guiding Inter to their firstEuropean trophy since they won the Champions.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:07 Published 13 hours ago Lopetegui delighted with Sevilla's 'heart' in Man United victory



Sevilla carve out an opportunity to win a record-extending sixth Europa League title after coming from behind to beat Manchester United 2-1 in the semi-final on Sunday. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 02:30 Published 4 days ago Sevilla v Manchester United: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer seeking satisfaction



Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says the team are seekingsatisfaction as they prepare to face Sevilla in the Europa League semi-final. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:41 Published 5 days ago

Tweets about this