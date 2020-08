You Might Like

Tweets about this Elaine Hudek Baton rouge, Louisiana, republican senator. He wants more testing for his state. https://t.co/eMnr5bF7pS 16 minutes ago sidi diallo New post (Republican senator Bill Cassidy tests positive for coronavirus) has been published on Covid-19 News Info… https://t.co/4jiNT2qq5n 37 minutes ago sidi diallo New post (Republican senator Bill Cassidy tests positive for coronavirus) has been published on news204 -… https://t.co/A6LWQYsyPR 38 minutes ago Bridge CalendoSpaeth RT @CBSThisMorning: Republican Senator Bill Cassidy has tested positive for COVID-19. https://t.co/wcgXpjJXRO 1 hour ago FourCornersRockford RT @23WIFR: #BREAKING: The Republican senator, 62, who is running for reelection on Nov. 3, is experiencing "mild symptoms that began this… 2 hours ago Terry the Censor This tweet didn't age well, #COVID19 rapid turnaround edition: https://t.co/yY4llearMa https://t.co/TP871fhsBp 4 hours ago LFT411 RT theadvertiser "Louisiana Republican U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy tests positive for COVID https://t.co/cdtAcYSgSM" 5 hours ago JOSHUA J REYNOLDS RT @kylegriffin1: Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy has tested positive for the coronavirus. https://t.co/Yd89kTrxD4 6 hours ago