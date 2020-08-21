Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Michel Barnier accuses UK of wasting time in Brexit trade talks

FT.com Friday, 21 August 2020 ()
EU’s chief negotiator expresses concern at lack of progress in latest round of negotiations
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Barnier: UK-EU trade deal post-Brexit unlikely

Barnier: UK-EU trade deal post-Brexit unlikely 01:00

 EU negotiator Michel Barnier warned agreeing a post-Brexit trade deal beforethe deadline currently “seems unlikely”, as he suggested Britain is “wastingvaluable time”.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

EU negotiator 'disappointed' by Brexit talks [Video]

EU negotiator 'disappointed' by Brexit talks

EU negotiator Michel Barnier says he is 'disappointed' after little progress was made in trade deal talks with the UK this week.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 05:08Published
Latest round of Brexit negotiations come to an end [Video]

Latest round of Brexit negotiations come to an end

Michel Barnier and David Frost meet for breakfast on Friday morning as the latest round of UK-EU talks come to an end. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:14Published
Brexit: UK-EU trade deal looking unlikely, says Michel Barnier [Video]

Brexit: UK-EU trade deal looking unlikely, says Michel Barnier

“By its current refusal to commit to conditions of open and fair competition and to a balanced agreement on fisheries, the UK makes a trade agreement - at this point - unlikely,” Michel Barnier..

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 01:28Published

Related news from verified sources

Brexit trade talks actually 'going backwards', warns EU's Michel Barnier

Brexit trade talks actually 'going backwards', warns EU's Michel Barnier Brexit trade talks between the UK and EU are actually "going backwards" as negotiators "waste valuable time", Brussels' chief negotiator has said. A visibly...
WorldNews Also reported by •BBC News

EU-UK deadlock on trade talks goes on with time running out

 BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union and Britain remained deadlocked Friday in their talks on trade ties after Brexit, with EU negotiator Michel Barnier saying...
SeattlePI.com


Tweets about this

Sam1Fleming

Sam Fleming (FT) Michel Barnier accuses UK of wasting time in Brexit trade talks, as discussions over state aid and fisheries remain… https://t.co/NPbuOcAVvB 13 minutes ago

FrSamm

Frank Sammeth Michel Barnier accuses UK of wasting time in Brexit trade talks https://t.co/7GiOSS8Wdo via @financialtimes 30 minutes ago

BrackPolitics

PB Politics RT @ftukpolitics: Michel Barnier accuses UK of wasting time in Brexit trade talks https://t.co/BcuP3iLxtp 48 minutes ago

jaquesryan

(((John Ryan))) RT @ftbrussels: Michel Barnier accuses UK of wasting time in Brexit trade talks https://t.co/Tv3W0iuwlg 1 hour ago

PoliDigitalUK

Politico Digital UK Michel Barnier accuses UK of wasting time in Brexit trade talks https://t.co/kBqgPql91J 1 hour ago

ft4s

FT for Schools Michel Barnier accuses UK of wasting time in Brexit trade talks https://t.co/cIPnBQpRfE 1 hour ago

ftukpolitics

FT UK Politics Michel Barnier accuses UK of wasting time in Brexit trade talks https://t.co/BcuP3iLxtp 1 hour ago

ftbrussels

FT Brussels Michel Barnier accuses UK of wasting time in Brexit trade talks https://t.co/Tv3W0iuwlg 1 hour ago