Trump's Postmaster General Louis DeJoy to testify before Senate panel about postal delays
Friday, 21 August 2020 ()
Postmaster General Louis DeJoy will face senators on Capitol Hill on Friday and is expected to explain changes made at the U.S. Postal Service.
