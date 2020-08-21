Global  
 

Trump's Postmaster General Louis DeJoy to testify before Senate panel about postal delays

USATODAY.com Friday, 21 August 2020 ()
Postmaster General Louis DeJoy will face senators on Capitol Hill on Friday and is expected to explain changes made at the U.S. Postal Service.
 Postmaster General Louis DeJoy announced Tuesday he is “suspending” recently introduce cost-cutting directives. The move comes after weeks of intense scrutiny from the public and lawmakers.

Watch live: Postmaster general testifies before Senate panel

 Louis DeJoy is appearing before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee amid controversy over cost-cutting and delays ahead of the..
CBS News

Postmaster General to testify, 'Golden State Killer' faces sentencing, California wildfires: 5 things to know Friday

 Postmaster General Louis DeJoy to testify, "Golden State Killer" Joseph DeAngelo is expected to be sentenced and more news you need to know Friday.
USATODAY.com

How journalism helped save the postal service

 Postmaster general Louis Dejoy suspended controversial changes to the U.S. Postal Service after critics claimed the changes were causing mail delays, potentially..
CBS News

Representative Jayapal on examining the U.S. Postal Service

 The Congressional Progressive Caucus held a hearing Thursday to better understand how the U.S. Postal Service has transformed in recent months under the..
CBS News

Billie Eilish Speaks On Trump At DNC [Video]

Billie Eilish Speaks On Trump At DNC

Billie Eilish performed at the Democratic National Convention last night. She used the opportunity to encourage her fans to vote and did not hold back when it came to Trump. "Donald Trump is destroying our country and everything we care about." Billie also debuted her new song "My Future," performing it at an event for the first time. Many artists are encouraging young people to register to vote as election day approaches. Check your local dates for registration.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:36Published
Susan B. Anthony Museum Rejects Trump’s Pardon [Video]

Susan B. Anthony Museum Rejects Trump’s Pardon

President Donald Trump announced earlier this week that he was pardoning Anthony. She was charged for illegally voting in 1872.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:11Published
Trump: US to demand restoration of UN sanctions on Iran [Video]

Trump: US to demand restoration of UN sanctions on Iran

US president's insistence on snapping back international sanctions against Iran sets the stage for UNSC dispute.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:14Published

Coronavirus live updates: Postmaster General to testify before the Senate Friday; 10th MLB team postpones game

 The head of the U.S. Post Office will testify before the Senate. AMC Theaters reopened 113 locations across the country. Latest COVID-19 news.
USATODAY.com

The race begins for Kamala Harris' Senate seat

 If Joe Biden and Kamala Harris win in November, California Governor Gavin Newsom will name the person to take her place in the Senate.
CBS News

Joe Biden's first wife Neilia, daughter Naomi are part of his tragic past

 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has enjoyed a long career in public life since becoming the sixth-youngest senator in the history of the United States..
New Zealand Herald

Pelosi calls for House to act on U.S. Postal Service protections

 House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is calling on lawmakers to return to Capitol Hill to address concerns over U.S. Postal Service delays ahead of the November election...
CBS News

Eye Opener: Democrats call on the postmaster general to testify

 Democrats are demanding the newly installed postmaster general, Louis DeJoy, come up to Capitol Hill and testify. Also, the mostly virtual Democratic National..
CBS News
Indian-Americans take to Capitol Hill to denounce China's expansionist policy [Video]

Indian-Americans take to Capitol Hill to denounce China's expansionist policy

A group of Indian origin Americans called for 'America Protest Against Communist China' demonstration outside the Capitol Hill on August 09. Vietnamese American and Tibetan communities also joined hands to protest against China. They are protesting against the China's expansionist policy with its neighbouring countries. Protestors displayed anti-China placards written "China vacate Aksai Chin and Kashmir". One of the protestors held placard written "China stop Expansionist policy".

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:17Published

Former U.S. Postal Service governor accuses Trump administration of politicizing agency

 A former member of the board that oversees the agency warned of the "end of the Postal Service" if the proposed changes are carried out.
USATODAY.com

US Rep. Jim Cooper calls for US Postmaster General to step down [Video]

US Rep. Jim Cooper calls for US Postmaster General to step down

Tennessee Congressman Jim Cooper has called for U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy to step down.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 02:02Published
House Dems Turn Attention To Mnuchin's Involvement In DeJoy's Appointment [Video]

House Dems Turn Attention To Mnuchin's Involvement In DeJoy's Appointment

House Democrats are casting a beady eye on US Postal Service Postmaster General Louis DeJoy--and how he got the job. CNN reports House Dems are scrutinizing DeJoy's selection as postmaster general in..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:42Published
TikTok users are trying to save USPS by buying stamps [Video]

TikTok users are trying to save USPS by buying stamps

On August 17, TikTok account famous_neighbors shared a clip of two neighbors making their way to a local post office and purchasing a set of stamps.The video, which has since received nearly 388,000..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 00:57Published

Major US postal workers union endorses Biden for president

 WASHINGTON (AP) — A major union representing U.S. postal workers has endorsed Democrat Joe Biden for president, a move that comes as President Donald Trump has...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •NPR

Obama: Trump is trying to 'actively kneecap' and 'starve' the postal service

Obama: Trump is trying to 'actively kneecap' and 'starve' the postal service (CNN)Former President Barack Obama took on President Donald Trump's attempts to stall funding for the United States Postal Service in a podcast published Friday,...
WorldNews Also reported by •New Zealand HeraldNewsmaxThe VergeVox

Trump says U.S. Postal Service reform needed, Democrats set date to vote on reversing changes

 U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday denied trying to undermine the Postal Service's ability to handle a flood of mail-in ballots ahead of the November...
CBC.ca Also reported by •NYTimes.com

