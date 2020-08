Video Credit: ANI - Published 1 day ago Give award after meticulous decision-making: Olympian Sushil Kumar on Arjuna Awards 01:28 The double Olympic medalist in wrestling, Sushil Kumar stated that prestigious awards like Arjuna and Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna must be given to players after meticulous decision-making. "Congrats to players who won awards this year, I support them. My only request to government and committee is that...