The Army is searching for another missing Fort Hood soldier

USATODAY.com Friday, 21 August 2020 ()
Another Fort Hood soldier has gone missing: Elder Fernandez, 23, was last seen Monday. The disappearance comes about 5 months after Vanessa Guillen went missing.
