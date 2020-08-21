|
The Army is searching for another missing Fort Hood soldier
Friday, 21 August 2020 ()
Another Fort Hood soldier has gone missing: Elder Fernandez, 23, was last seen Monday. The disappearance comes about 5 months after Vanessa Guillen went missing.
Fort Hood United States military post located in Killeen, Texas
Vanessa Guillen remembered at Houston memorialGuillen, who was last seen on April 22, was memorialized nearly four months after she is said to have been killed by a fellow soldier at Fort Hood.
CBS News
Army base Fort Hood under scrutiny after string of deathsThere are new questions about a surge in mysterious deaths at Fort Hood, Texas. Specialist Vanessa Guillen's high profile death has shone a light on the base,..
CBS News
"Too many stories" of deaths, assault and harassment at Fort HoodAt least nine service members have been found dead at Fort Hood, and in more than half of those cases, foul play has not been ruled out.
CBS News
Milley, Esper push review of Confederacy symbols
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:58Published
Killing of Vanessa Guillén Disappearance of a U.S. army soldier
Vanessa Guillen Is Memorialized at Texas ServiceThe family of the Army specialist, whose remains were recovered after being reported missing for months from Fort Hood in Texas, remembered her on Friday at a..
NYTimes.com
Family Says Vanessa Guillen Bludgeoned To Death On Army Base
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:35Published
