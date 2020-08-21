Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

US postmaster general: 'Mail-in votes will be delivered on time'

BBC News Friday, 21 August 2020 ()
The US postmaster general denies recent mail-slowing changes were made to influence the election.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Published
News video: US Rep. Jim Cooper calls for US Postmaster General to step down

US Rep. Jim Cooper calls for US Postmaster General to step down 02:02

 Tennessee Congressman Jim Cooper has called for U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy to step down.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

United States Postal Service United States Postal Service Independent agency of the United States federal government

Sen. Tom Carper Drops F-Bombs Over Zoom Issues During USPS Hearing

 Sen. Tom Carper ain't afraid to drop an f-bomb or 3 when he can't get into Zoom -- like the rest of us -- but his technical issues happened on live TV. As he..
TMZ.com
DeJoy supports voting by mail [Video]

DeJoy supports voting by mail

When asked by lawmakers if he supports absentee voting and voting by mail during a Senate hearing Friday, after first not directly answering the question, U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy ends his answer with, "so I guess that's yes."

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:42Published
USPS chief: election mail will be handled 'securely and on time' [Video]

USPS chief: election mail will be handled 'securely and on time'

U.S. Postmaster Louis DeJoy on Friday told lawmakers that the Postal Service has not changed the way it handles election mail as he sought to assure the public that ballots would be handled "securely and on time" in the November presidential election.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:33Published

Trump's Postmaster General Louis DeJoy to testify before Senate panel about postal delays

 Postmaster General Louis DeJoy will face senators on Capitol Hill on Friday and is expected to explain changes made at the U.S. Postal Service.
USATODAY.com

Related videos from verified sources

House Dems Turn Attention To Mnuchin's Involvement In DeJoy's Appointment [Video]

House Dems Turn Attention To Mnuchin's Involvement In DeJoy's Appointment

House Democrats are casting a beady eye on US Postal Service Postmaster General Louis DeJoy--and how he got the job. CNN reports House Dems are scrutinizing DeJoy's selection as postmaster general in..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:42Published
House expected to block USPS changes [Video]

House expected to block USPS changes

The Postmaster General says all changes being made to the postal service will happen after the November election.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:29Published
At Least 20 States Are Suing the USPS Over Possible Mail Delays Before Election [Video]

At Least 20 States Are Suing the USPS Over Possible Mail Delays Before Election

On Tuesday, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy announced that Postal Service changes will be put on hold until after the election on November 3rd.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:52Published

Related news from verified sources

Dems slam postmaster general in Senate hearing: 'Undermined one of our nation’s most trusted institutions'

 Sen. Gary Peters tore into Postmaster General Louis DeJoy in a Senate hearing on Friday morning as controversy continues to swirl over mail-in voting, the...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •MediaiteNPRCBS 2USATODAY.comNewsmaxBBC News

Postmaster General to testify, 'Golden State Killer' faces sentencing, California wildfires: 5 things to know Friday

 Postmaster General Louis DeJoy to testify, "Golden State Killer" Joseph DeAngelo is expected to be sentenced and more news you need to know Friday.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •NPRCBS 2NewsmaxCBS News

Republican Senator James Lankford Speaks Ahead Of Postmaster General's Testimony

 NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with Republican Senator James Lankford of Oklahoma about changes to the USPS and what he intends to ask Postmaster General Louis DeJoy...
NPR Also reported by •FOXNews.comBBC News

Tweets about this