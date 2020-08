Left Hook RT @KevinPascoe: Johnson says COVID19 will be over by Christmas, while the WHO chief says he hopes it will be over in two years. Who to be… 8 minutes ago G Byrne RT @rtenews: The World Health Organization hopes the coronavirus crisis will be over in less than two years, according to WHO chief Tedros… 9 minutes ago London Calling WHO Director General says he hopes this pandemic will be over in 2 years. I’d f*****g hope so. I was holding out fo… https://t.co/h7HAN2jgzt 13 minutes ago Kevin Pascoe #SocialistLabour Johnson says COVID19 will be over by Christmas, while the WHO chief says he hopes it will be over in two years. Wh… https://t.co/X76f9PV6jo 18 minutes ago Kei Nishikawa RT @DailyMirror: World Health Organisation 'hopes #coronavirus pandemic will be over in less than 2 years' https://t.co/Yu7RyTw4bW 19 minutes ago Hamza Sheikh RT @SVNewsAlerts: NEW: WHO director-general says he hopes the coronavirus pandemic will be over in **two years** 25 minutes ago Ricky Arriola The virus will be with us for 2 years. That the normal length of time for these things. Whether we find a vaccine… https://t.co/DI0aAPwCeG 27 minutes ago María Del mar RT @MirrorBreaking_: World Health Organisation 'hopes #coronavirus pandemic will be over in less than 2 years' https://t.co/GRtilT6Lxs 29 minutes ago