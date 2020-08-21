|
Golden State Killer sentenced to life in prison
Friday, 21 August 2020 ()
The sentencing puts an end to one of the most heinous criminal chapters in California history.
Visalia Ransacker pseudonym formerly used to refer to the Golden State Killer
Golden State Killer Sentenced to Life in PrisonThe man known as the Golden State Killer will be spending the rest of his days behind bars. Joseph James DeAngelo Jr. learned his fate Friday when Judge Michael..
TMZ.com
Golden State killer sentenced to life without parole for 26 rapes, murdersJoseph James DeAngelo, will die in prison after pleading guilty to 13 murders and 13 rape-related charges stemming from crimes in the 1970s and 1980s.
USATODAY.com
"Golden State Killer" sentened to life in prison without paroleThe infamous "Golden State Killer," Joseph DeAngelo, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. He apologized in court Friday. CBSN's..
CBS News
