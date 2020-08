In grim first for Quebec, 19-year-old Montrealer dies of COVID-19 Thursday, 20 August 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Don Béni Kabangu Nsapu has been identified as the 19-year-old man who died from complications related to COVID-19. The death comes as people under 30 account for an increasing number of confirmed cases in Quebec and in Canada. 👓 View full article