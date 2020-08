You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Global condemnation of Mali coup despite public support



ECOWAS has moved to suspend the country from its decision-making body, with neighbours closing borders as the UN urged the immediate release of arrested government members. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:25 Published 1 day ago Mali coup leaders promise elections after Keita overthrow



Coup makers who overthrew President Keita say they are more interested in the stability of the country than power. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:40 Published 2 days ago Mali coup: Soldiers promise to hold new elections



Military leaders in Mali say they will prepare for new elections, after forcing President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita out of power. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 06:42 Published 3 days ago

