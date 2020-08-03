Coronavirus pandemic could be over within two years - WHO head

Salons and beauty shops re-opened in the Philippines this week following a two-week strict lockdown due to a spike in Covid-19 cases.
Hair dressers are back at work to service their customers in Mandaluyong City when the quarantine guidelines were relaxed on August 18.
Ceceilia Balinsat, owner...
From former Indian President getting infected to Karnataka Chief Minister recovering from Covid-19, here are the top updates on coronavirus pandemic. Former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday. Mukherjee requested people who came in contact with him to self-isolate. World Health Organisation (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said there is a need to “suppress, suppress, suppress” the virus. Tedros said there is still hope of conquering Covid-19. Over 90% Covid-19 patients in Delhi have recovered, according to the latest statistics. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the people of Delhi are slowly and steadily defeating corona. Also, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa was on Monday discharged from hospital after he recovered from Covid-19. Meanwhile, Paris made it mandatory for tourists to wear a mask in outdoor spaces. WHO chief praised Paris’ move and called it “strong and precise”. Watch the full video for more details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:14Published
From another Ayodhya priest testing positive days ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit, to the government issuing guidelines for gymnasiums and yoga centres ahead of their reopening from August 5 - here are the top news updates on the Covid-19 pandemic. The World Health Organisation has reportedly completed the groundwork in China for an investigation into the origin of the virus which causes the Covid-19 illness. WHO Director General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, also warned the world that although there is hope of development of an effective vaccine, there is also the possibility that we might never have a 'silver bullet' against the disease. Meanwhile, South Korean envoy to India, Shin Bong-kil, said that India has always been important when it comes to vaccines and the country also has a strong pharmaceutical industry. A controversy has broken out over the admission of Union Home minister Amit Shah to a private hospital in Gurugram after he tested positive for Covid infection. Congress' Shashi Tharoor said that patronage of the powerful is important to maintain public faith in government institutions. India also crossed a milestone in its fight against the virus. The country passed the landmark of 2 crore total tests on August 2. Watch the full video for the other updates regarding the spread of the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:46Published
The head of the World Health Organisation warned on Monday that althoughseveral coronavirus vaccines were in advanced stages of clinical trial, "thereis no silver bullet for the moment and there might never be". Speaking at amedia briefing on Monday, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said preventing outbreaksstill came down to public health measures such as testing, tracing andquarantining, as well as governments informing and listening to localcommunities.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:49Published
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha offered prayers at Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine on Friday. Sinha prayed for peace, progress and prosperity of the union territory. The LG was accompanied..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:30Published