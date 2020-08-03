Global  
 

Coronavirus pandemic could be over within two years - WHO head

BBC News Friday, 21 August 2020 ()
Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says "we have the technology to stop it".
Video Credit: Newsflare - Published
Hairdressers re-open in the Philippines following second wave lockdown easing

Hairdressers re-open in the Philippines following second wave lockdown easing 01:58

 Salons and beauty shops re-opened in the Philippines this week following a two-week strict lockdown due to a spike in Covid-19 cases. Hair dressers are back at work to service their customers in Mandaluyong City when the quarantine guidelines were relaxed on August 18. Ceceilia Balinsat, owner...

WHO chief warns against vaccine nationalism

 GENEVA, Aug. 18 (Xinhua) -- The World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Tuesday that the world needs to prevent..
WorldNews
Covid update: Pranab Mukherjee infected; WHO on virus; Yediyurappa recovers

Covid update: Pranab Mukherjee infected; WHO on virus; Yediyurappa recovers

From former Indian President getting infected to Karnataka Chief Minister recovering from Covid-19, here are the top updates on coronavirus pandemic. Former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday. Mukherjee requested people who came in contact with him to self-isolate. World Health Organisation (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said there is a need to “suppress, suppress, suppress” the virus. Tedros said there is still hope of conquering Covid-19. Over 90% Covid-19 patients in Delhi have recovered, according to the latest statistics. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the people of Delhi are slowly and steadily defeating corona. Also, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa was on Monday discharged from hospital after he recovered from Covid-19. Meanwhile, Paris made it mandatory for tourists to wear a mask in outdoor spaces. WHO chief praised Paris’ move and called it “strong and precise”. Watch the full video for more details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:14Published
Covid update: Ayodhya priest worried; South Korea on India, vaccines; gym rules

Covid update: Ayodhya priest worried; South Korea on India, vaccines; gym rules

From another Ayodhya priest testing positive days ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit, to the government issuing guidelines for gymnasiums and yoga centres ahead of their reopening from August 5 - here are the top news updates on the Covid-19 pandemic. The World Health Organisation has reportedly completed the groundwork in China for an investigation into the origin of the virus which causes the Covid-19 illness. WHO Director General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, also warned the world that although there is hope of development of an effective vaccine, there is also the possibility that we might never have a 'silver bullet' against the disease. Meanwhile, South Korean envoy to India, Shin Bong-kil, said that India has always been important when it comes to vaccines and the country also has a strong pharmaceutical industry. A controversy has broken out over the admission of Union Home minister Amit Shah to a private hospital in Gurugram after he tested positive for Covid infection. Congress' Shashi Tharoor said that patronage of the powerful is important to maintain public faith in government institutions. India also crossed a milestone in its fight against the virus. The country passed the landmark of 2 crore total tests on August 2. Watch the full video for the other updates regarding the spread of the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:46Published
WHO warns there might never be a 'silver bullet' to defeat virus

WHO warns there might never be a 'silver bullet' to defeat virus

The head of the World Health Organisation warned on Monday that althoughseveral coronavirus vaccines were in advanced stages of clinical trial, "thereis no silver bullet for the moment and there might never be". Speaking at amedia briefing on Monday, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said preventing outbreaksstill came down to public health measures such as testing, tracing andquarantining, as well as governments informing and listening to localcommunities.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:49Published

Coronavirus in numbers: UK deaths rise by two

Coronavirus in numbers: UK deaths rise by two

The Government said 41,405 people had died in the UK within 28 days of testingpositive for Covid-19 as of 5pm on Thursday, an increase of two from the daybefore.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:34Published
J&K LG offers prayers at Vaishno Devi Shrine, inspects facilities for pilgrims

J&K LG offers prayers at Vaishno Devi Shrine, inspects facilities for pilgrims

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha offered prayers at Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine on Friday. Sinha prayed for peace, progress and prosperity of the union territory. The LG was accompanied..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:30Published
Schools Attempt to Ward Off Hacks, Phishing Scams Ahead of Virtual Learning This Fall

Schools Attempt to Ward Off Hacks, Phishing Scams Ahead of Virtual Learning This Fall

As more schools head to online courses this fall, the likelihood of a cyber attack or “Zoombombs” could increase, as hackers may take advantage of virtual learning. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the..

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:13Published

