Britney Spears' ex-husband Jason Alexander would 'love to be back in her life'



Jason Alexander, who was momentarily married to Britney Spears in 2004, has confessed he would 'love to be back in her life'. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:50 Published 13 hours ago

Britney Spears' Ex-Husband Joins #FreeBritney Protest



Britney Spears' ex-husband Jason Alexander joins #FreeBritney protestors outside of the courthouse where a decision regarding the future of her controversial conservatorship was made. Credit: ETCanada Duration: 01:41 Published 1 day ago