Quiet Riot drummer Frankie Banali dies at 68 after 'inspiringly brave' cancer battle

USATODAY.com Friday, 21 August 2020 ()
Quiet Riot drummer Frankie Banali was diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer in April 2019 and given six months to live.
