Quiet Riot drummer Frankie Banali dies at 68 after 'inspiringly brave' cancer battle

Quiet Riot drummer Frankie Banali was diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer in April 2019 and given six months to live.

Quiet Riot's Frankie Banali Dies Only a Week After Discharged From Hospital The rock drummer has passed away at the age of 68, only a week after he updated fans on his condition following his release from hospital as he was recuperating...

