Zoo keepers speak of joy after birth of baby gorilla at Bristol Zoo



Zoo staff have spoken of their joy at the birth of a baby gorilla – coming ayear after its mother lost her first born. The tiny western lowland gorillaarrived in the early hours of Wednesday morning.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:54 Published 1 day ago

Adorable Baby Hippo Welcomed into the World at Czech Republic Zoo



If you needed some extra cuteness in your life, here it is! Check out this cute baby hippo that was just born at a zoo in the Czech Republic. Credit: Buzz60 Duration: 00:40 Published 4 days ago