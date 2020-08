You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Nicola Sturgeon extends Aberdeen coronavirus lockdown



First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has extended coronavirus lockdown restrictions in Aberdeen for another week, as cases related to a cluster outbreak in pubs continue to increase. She also announced a.. Credit: ODN Duration: 01:28 Published 4 days ago Uncle makes nephew's dream come true when he builds rollercoaster in the back garden



A madcap uncle made his young nephew's dream come true by building a rollercoaster in his back garden - based on the 11-year-old's drawings.Leigh Downing, 47, and his son Charlie, 20, used the sketches.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:11 Published 1 week ago Aberdeen rules reviewed on Wednesday



First minister Nicola Sturgeon says lockdown rules in Aberdeen will be reviewed on Wednesday, the same day as Derek McInnes' side are due to face Hamilton at Pittodrie in the Scottish Premiership. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:46 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this