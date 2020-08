Watchdog: US Census Lacks Door Knockers Needed for 2020 Count Saturday, 22 August 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

It's short by more than 25% 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Census Bureau Cuts 2020 Count Short



Counting efforts including door-knocking and online responses are ending a month earlier than planned. Credit: HuffPost NOW News Duration: 01:17 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this